UFC 297: Which weak champ will reign?

UFC 297 is here to kick off the promotion’s first PPV of the year and they’re doing it in Ontario, Canada. While the main card has an almost weird vibe, it’s a very good lineup of fights. The top two contests are title bouts, but both belts on the line are from two of the three weakest divisions, the third being heavyweight.

In the main event, we get Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis battling for middleweight supremacy. The two have been seemingly at odds for the last couple months, with Strickland even attacking his future opponent at UFC 296. Sean has gone on to do interviews where his emotional meter has bounced from sobbing during an interview all the way to threatening to stab Du Plessis if he ever spoke about his childhood again.

But one has to wonder how much of Strickland’s outbursts are performative because UFC caught footage of him and Dricus at the fighter hotel this week and it shows Sean and Dricus shake hands and even embrace. Sean thanks the South African for “being understanding.” Seems a far cry from “I’ll stab you” but who am I to determine what lies in the hearts of men. Just have a look for yourself in this Embedded video.

In the co-main event, we get Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington competing for the vacant women’s bantamweight title. After Amanda Nunes retired last year, the belt has been waiting for someone to claim it. Saturday is when we’ll get an answer on who will claim that gold. Unfortunately, it’s a fight that most people don’t seem to care about and with good reason.

Pennington has always been a tough out, of that, there is no question, but the delivery of said toughness comes with a healthy does of tedium. For reference, Raquel has only had two finishes in the last nine years. In that same time frame, she was only finished once, when she faced Amanda Nunes for the belt. She was stopped via TKO but in the fifth round. Bueno Silva claims that she will make the fight exciting but many women have said the same only to end up in a grueling battle that people complain about for the next week.

UFC 297 Main Card

The other three fights on the main portion are fine but don’t really stand out as anything particularly special. Just good, solid fights with potential for upward movement through or into the rankings. Let’s have a look at what we’re working with:

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis takes place on January 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

