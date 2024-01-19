Subscribe
UFC News UFC 297
0

UFC 297: Fights still on after two weight-in misses

UFC 297 weigh-ins have wrapped up in Toronto. The title fights are set, but two other fights were under threat.

By: Tim Bissell | 8 seconds

UFC 297 weigh-ins see two misses, but title fights in tact

UFC 297 is on tap for Saturday night in beautiful, but frigid, Toronto. The night’s main event is Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis for Strickland’s recently acquired UFC middleweight title. There’s also Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title (vacated when the GOAT Amanda Nunes retired last year).

With four fighters needing to make championship weight, the weigh-ins were a little more nervy than usual. However, any fretting was for naught, with Strickland, Du Plessis, Bueno Silva and Pennington all hitting their marks perfectly.

This wasn’t the case for the entire fight card, though. Two undercard fighters struggled on the scale (one of them mightily).

Ramon Tavares had a big miss in the batanmweight division and Malcom Gordon had a slight miss at flyweight. Both will lose a big chunk of their pay (which is probably dreadful to begin with).

UFC Apex LAS VEGAS, NV - February 4: Malcolm Gordon steps on the scale for the official weight at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 47 - Hermansson vs Strickland - weigh-ins on February 4, 2022 in LAS VEGAS, United States. (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages) Louis Grasse SPP-Px UFC Vegas 47 - Hermansson vs Strickland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX
Malcolm Gordon missed weight for UFC 297. | Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

Veteran MMA reporter James Lynch is on the ground in TO (people my age don’t say ‘the 6ix’) with the details.

UFC 297: Making sense of Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 297 full weigh-in results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • UFC middleweight championship: Sean Strickland (184.75) vs. Dricus du Plessis (184)
  • UFC bantamweight championship: Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135)
  • Welterweight: Neil Magny (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)
  • Middleweight: Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)
  • Featherweight: Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.75)

Preliminary Card (ESPNN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

*Ramon Taveras misses the bantamweight limit 3.75 lbs.

**Malcom Gordon misses the flyweight limit by 1.5 lbs.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at [email protected]. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 297: Sean Strickland sets off firestorm with homophobic remarks, attack on journalist
Strickland sets off firestorm with homophobic attack on journalist
Zane Simon | January 19, 2024
0
UFC 297: Neil Magny and the Lament of a Gatekeeper
Neil Magny: Gatekeeper's lament
Tim Bissell | January 19, 2024
0
UFC 297: Not a great undercard
UFC 297: Not a great undercard
Stephie Haynes | January 19, 2024
0
Read more stories