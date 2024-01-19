UFC 297: Fights still on after two weight-in misses

UFC 297 weigh-ins see two misses, but title fights in tact

UFC 297 is on tap for Saturday night in beautiful, but frigid, Toronto. The night’s main event is Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis for Strickland’s recently acquired UFC middleweight title. There’s also Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title (vacated when the GOAT Amanda Nunes retired last year).

With four fighters needing to make championship weight, the weigh-ins were a little more nervy than usual. However, any fretting was for naught, with Strickland, Du Plessis, Bueno Silva and Pennington all hitting their marks perfectly.

This wasn’t the case for the entire fight card, though. Two undercard fighters struggled on the scale (one of them mightily).

Ramon Tavares had a big miss in the batanmweight division and Malcom Gordon had a slight miss at flyweight. Both will lose a big chunk of their pay (which is probably dreadful to begin with).

Malcolm Gordon missed weight for UFC 297. | Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

Veteran MMA reporter James Lynch is on the ground in TO (people my age don’t say ‘the 6ix’) with the details.

Per UFC officials



Ramon Tavares forfeits 30% of his purse to Serhiy Sidey for missing weight



Malcolm Gordon forfeits 20% of his purse to Jimmy Flick for missing weight#UFC297 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) January 19, 2024

UFC 297 full weigh-in results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Preliminary Card (ESPNN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

*Ramon Taveras misses the bantamweight limit 3.75 lbs.

**Malcom Gordon misses the flyweight limit by 1.5 lbs.

