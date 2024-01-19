Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer: results, highlights, live play-by-play

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer fight poster | Credit: ESPN Press Room

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer meet today in what should be a solid, entertaining matchup to kick off women’s boxing main-event schedule for the year.

Mayer (19-1-0, 5KOs) is making a big jump in weights here, having fought at super-featherweight until her loss to Alycia Baumgardner in 2022. She took 2023 to bulk up a bit, taking an interim title fight at 130lbs and then a catchweight 142lbs fight, but Jonas is her first top-level opponent since that loss.

She won’t be as physically outmatched as that might make it sound, though, since Jonas (14-2-1, 9KOs) is actually the shorter of the two and previously campaigned at super-featherweight herself, before challenging Katie Taylor in the division above and making a leap to super-welter after she lost there. Having collected three belts pretty quickly there, she dropped down to welter in July last year to win the belt she now defends.

Both women typically turn up to fight, and both, having lost to previous elite opponents, have something to prove, so we should be in for a fun one here.

The undercard isn’t the flashiest, with Boxxer apparently saving their biggest names for the Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez card in two weeks time- but it should still be entertaining, with Jack Cullen and Zak Chelli fighting for Cullen’s British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles in the co-main. We’ll also see some promising prospects in Aaron McKenna, Kariss Artingstall, and Mark Jeffers, although McKenna’s tasty-looking bout with Linus Udofia was scrapped as Udofia came down sick shortly before the fight. He fights Mickey Ellison instead.

The card starts at 2pm ET (7pm British time), with main event ringwalks expected at around 5.30pm (10.30 British time). The prelims start at 12pm ET (5pm British). The card airs on ESPN+ in the US and on Sky in the UK, although all but the main event will be on youtube as well. The stream is below- as a Sky stream we’ll see if it’s available internationally, but fingers crossed.

