MMA fighter Ryan Curtis needs our help

MMA fighter Ryan Curtis during a fight.

We start this Injury Report with a Call to Action for MMA fighter Ryan Curtis, who has suffered some serious injuries in training.

A Call to Action for Ryan Curtis

Statement re Ryan Curtis https://t.co/sGPDpWo1uS pic.twitter.com/gUokQ5HuvD — Leah McCourt (@leahmccourtmma) January 13, 2024 MMA fighter Leah McCourt calls for help for friend and fellow MMA fighter Ryan Curtis.

This past Saturday, Leah McCourt shared Curtis had injured his back, neck and spine in training, resulting in the loss of movement in his arm and legs. Though he underwent emergency surgery, Curtis’ recovery could have him hospitalized for ‘at least five months’ in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After that, McCourt shared he would hopefully move to the spinal ward, where he would receive additional attention for a ‘further period of time’.

Curtis competed in several promotions, such as Bellator, Brave CF, and Cage Warriors, compiling a record of 6-4 throughout his career. His most recent win was a first-round finish of Ryan Taylor.

Due to the life-altering injury, McCourt has set up a GoFundMe for Curtis, with donations going to his ‘rehabilitation, vital treatment, recovery and supporting his family’ during this time. Several prominent names in the MMA community, including former UFC champion Conor McGregor and SBG Ireland coach John Kavanagh, have already donated.

“Sending my support and well wishes to Dublin MMA fighter Ryan Curtis after suffering life changing injury in practice,” posted McGregor on X (formerly Twitter). “Here is a link to his GoFundMe, he has a young daughter and the family needs our support.”

Sending my support and well wishes to Dublin MMA fighter Ryan Curtis after suffering life changing injury in practice. Here is a link to his go fund me , he has a young daughter and the family needs our support 🙏❤️ https://t.co/a57zcOqHkv pic.twitter.com/qTIhbekLc1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 14, 2024 Conor McGregor donates to MMA fighter Ryan Curtis.

In a recent update from McCourt, she revealed Curtis’ mood has improved due to the support, but his road to recovery remains lengthy.

“Ryan’s mood is good during the day but at night it can be overwhelming and panicky,” posted McCourt. “This is a huge life-altering event and the realization of what is happening to him is a lot to cope with right now. If you can please pray for peace over Ryan’s mind at night time.

“Ryan is still in ICU and the main focus is his recovery from the major surgery and trauma his body has went through, for him to be able to breathe on his own without extra help.”

To those of you who want to donate to Curtis’ GoFundMe, go here. We send all the well wishes to Curtis and his family.

Dealing with Lingering Injuries

Jon Jones (elbow)

We have a couple of updates from Jon Jones after the UFC heavyweight champion recently underwent surgeries. A few days ago, ‘Bones’ revealed he shaved down ‘some bone spurs’ in his elbow. Now, some were curious as to what caused those spurs, with a fan on X going straight to the source: Jones. @KamuraShops responded to Jones’ post regarding the impending removal of stitches following that elbow surgery with this question: ‘Is the elbow injury from TRT Vitor in Toronto?’

During his reign as UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones fought Vitor Belfort at UFC 152, where he notched another successful defense with a ’Submission of the Night’ awarded keylock. However, earlier in the fight, Jones had to fend off a submission from the ‘Phenom,’ who had the champion in danger with an armbar. Though the armbar did damage (Jones had a ‘strained ligament’ that required no surgery), that was not the reason for Jones’ lingering injury.

Here is the real reason, according to Jones:

There you go. If you elbow enough people — and Jones has elbowed a lot of people throughout his career — you might end up needing surgery. As for his other injury, the pec is ‘progressing,’ but not enough to return yet.

Tony Ferguson (elbow, knee)

Someone else who has elbowed a lot of people throughout his career is Tony Ferguson, who also underwent surgery on his elbow. This past Friday, the ex-UFC interim lightweight champion posted a video that showed him getting some fragments removed.

While recovering from that surgery, Ferguson underwent another, this time on his knee. ‘El Cucuy’ posted a video of himself headed to the hospital, where he was gearing up for surgery again.

No word yet on when we can expect to see Ferguson again, especially after these two surgeries, but ‘El Cucuy’ is determined to fight. Though he finds himself on a seven-fight skid following a loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 in December, Ferguson has said he has no intention of retiring.

Rose Namajunas (finger)

Rose Namajunas has decided against surgery on the injured finger she suffered in her most recent fight against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris. That said, ‘Thug’ Rose now has to deal with its lingering stiffness. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Namajunas shed light on her decision, which came after a visit with a hand specialist.

“Right after the fight, they set it back in place, and then they basically just said, I think it was, like, six weeks in a splint or whatever,” said Namajunas. “But then it wasn’t until like a month later that I went to see JJ Aldridge fight, and then the doctor was like, ‘Oh, that looks terrible. You’re going to need surgery on that.’

“I got all stressed out about it, and then I ended up seeing a hand specialist, and they said that I didn’t need surgery,” continued Namajunas. “The only thing that surgery would really do is just make it a little more straight.”

Aside from that, the ex-UFC strawweight champion said surgery would ‘run the risk’ of not being able to make a fist. That was enough for her to decide against it so she could continue with her career. Her next fight comes against Amanda Ribas at an upcoming UFC Fight Night in March.

UFChanges

Tatiana Suarez (unspecified)

After a return to form in 2023 with finishes of Montana De La Rosa and Jessica Andrade, UFC contender Tatiana Suarez has started 2024 with a hiccup. Brian Martin of the OC Register reported that Suarez was forced to withdraw from her fight against Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 due to an unspecified injury.

After the report, the former Ultimate Fighter winner confirmed her withdrawal, revealing that the injury was ‘minor’. Filling in for Suarez is Mackenzie Dern, who hopes to return to the win column after a (T)KO loss to Andrade.

Lerone Murphy (unspecified)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer has lost Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige. Kyle Dimond of Violent Money TV reported that Murphy suffered an unspecified injury that led to his withdrawal, leaving Ige without an opponent.

That was until Friday when Nolan King of MMA Junkie reported that Andre Fili had agreed to share the Octagon with Ige. ‘Touchy’ comes into the fight after a first-round finish of Lucas Almeida at UFC 296 in December.

