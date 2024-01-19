KSW 90: Wrzosek vs. Vitasovic results, highlights and discussion

Kickboxer Arkadiusz Wrzosek will headline KSW 90 against Ivan Vitasovic. | KSW

Former GLORY Kickboxing talent Arkadiusz Wrzosek will get his biggest challenge yet in KSW this weekend. The experienced kickboxer will look for his fourth MMA victory in the main event of KSW 90, taking on Croatian talent Ivan Vitasovic.

Wrzosek and Vitasovic will headline KSW’s first event of 2024, kicking off the promotion’s 20th anniversary year. The card will take place from the Arena COS Torwar in Warsaw, Poland.

Kickboxer Arkadiusz Wrzosek faces biggest MMA challenge yet at KSW 90

Wrzosek turned his focus from kickboxing to MMA just over a year ago and has yet to lose since. Wrzosek fought 20 times in kickboxing, including a high-profile comeback win over Badr Hari in 2021. Just a couple years ago, Wrzosek started to appear in KSW. He made his pro debut at KSW 73 in 2022, facing off against fellow kickboxer Tomasz Sarara. While Sarara had previously fought in MMA, he similarly had minimal experience in the sport.

In 2023, Wrzosek picked up a couple more wins in MMA, albeit against fighters with a background in kickboxing and just a few—if any—MMA fights on their record. He went the distance against Tomas Mozny and scored a submission victory against Bogdan Stoica.

A new, much bigger MMA challenge will be across the cage from Wrzosek this weekend. He’ll go up against Ivan Vitasovic, a 31-year-old with a decade-long career in the sport.

Vitasovic carries a record of 12 wins through 18 appearances since his 2012 debut. He is currently on a six-fight winning streak, a run that has seen him pick up five finishes and capture the FNC Heavyweight Championship—a regional belt in Croatia.

Vitasovic will now try to stop the momentum of Wrzosek in the main event spot of KSW 90.

UFC vets Bartosz Fabinski, Damian Stasiak expected to compete

Former UFC talent Bartosz Fabinski will appear earlier in the evening, making his KSW debut in a middleweight fight against Laid Zerhouni. Fabinski was on the UFC roster for a lengthy seven years, departing in 2021. He fought for them seven times, picking up wins over Darren Stewart and Hector Urbina.

Fabinski returned to the regional scene in 2023 after a pair of first-round submission losses ended his UFC campaign. He is now coming off a decision victory over Kacper Karski from October 2023.

Saturday will be the first time that Fabinski competes in his home country’s top MMA promotion. His opponent, Zerhouni, will also be making his KSW debut. He is coming off a pair of quick finishes from French regional promotion Hexagone MMA, where he captured a title at middleweight.

Another former UFC talent will appear earlier in the evening when Damian Stasiak meets Adam Soldaev at featherweight. Stasiak has become a mainstay in KSW since leaving the UFC roster in 2018. He snapped a two-fight skid in his last outing, submitting Pascal Hintzen in the first round with a triangle choke.

Soldaev will be trying to come back from a loss that stopped his career-long seven-fight winning streak.

Follow KSW 90 throughout the day

KSW 90 is expected to start at 7 p.m. local time in Warsaw, which is 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT. The show can be watched through online pay-per-view service KSW TV, where it is on sale for $9.99 USD. If you’re in Canada, you can also catch the event on the Fight Network.

If you’re a big KSW follower, have a specific fighter that you want to see, or simply are interested in the MMA that will take place before UFC 297 today, we have you covered with results and highlights. Keep an eye on this post throughout the afternoon as we update it with outcomes and clips from the event.

Also, if you’re interested in chatting about the card, keep an eye on the comment section below. We’ll be adding observations and analysis throughout the night.

