Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales: Live streams, fight card, start time

Preview

Kenshiro Teraji has the next defense of his WBA and WBC light flyweight titles scheduled against Carlos Canizales this Tuesday. The reigning champion has had two successful defenses, with consecutive TKOs against Anthony Olascuaga and Hekkie Budler, respectively. Ahead of him now is Canizales, who the ‘Amazing Boy’ credits as one of his toughest tests thus far. That said, he expects to hear ‘And Still’ at the end of their fight.

“Cañizales has fought around the world,” said Teraji to Anson Wainwright of The Ring through Takashi Misako. “He is tough and has heart, good footwork and a strong punch. I think everything [I do] is better. I have good jab and speed. I think he will be surprised.”

After suffering his first professional loss in an upset to Esteban Bermudez, Canizales found his footing in his next four fights. ‘CCC’ dispatched German Valenzuela, Ganigan Lopez, Armando Torres, and most recently, Daniel Matellon.

Also featured on this event is Artem Dalakia, who defends the WBA flyweight title against Seigo Yuri Akui.

Watch Kenshiro Teraji in his most recent defense here.

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales full fight card

Main card

Prelims

– Ruiji Takenaka (1-0) 🇯🇵 vs. Koki Oda (1-0) 🇯🇵; super lightweight

– Toshiki Fujiwara (0-1) 🇯🇵 vs. Seiya Nishioka (0-2) 🇯🇵; super welterweight

Champion Kenshiro Teraji won the WBC-WBA light flyweight title boxing bout at Ariake Arena on September 18, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. | AFLOSPORT, IMAGO

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales goes down on Tues., Jan. 23, live from the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. The undercard starts at 4 a.m. ET | 1 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 5 a.m. ET | 2 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Teraji vs. Canizales are expected around 7:30 a.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Live streams

For US viewers, Teraji vs. Canizales airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month. You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

