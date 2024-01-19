Double knockdown at BYB 23! First to their feet wins

Henry Lindsay vs. Serob Minasyan ended after a double knockdown at BYB Extreme 23 | BYB Extreme

The double knockdown is one of the rarest events to occur in combat sports. It’s one of those things where if you saw it happen in a movie, you’d be likely to call shenanigans because there’s no way that would ever happen in real life. Well, that very thing happened last night (January 18th) at BYB 23 Extreme in South Florida between Henry Lindsay and Serob Minasyan. The first man to his feet was declared the victor. Catch our BYB 23 results post here.

As most of the BYB 23 bouts, this one didn’t last very long. Right out of the gate both fighters romped on the accelerator. Minasyan rocked Lindsay first, and then in the very next exchange is where both fighters hit the deck. Minasyan connected with a left hook, but Lindsay came over the top with a right hand. All of this chaos happened in a thrilling 27-seconds, and so fast that even the commentators, Mike Goldberg and Paulie Malignaggi, weren’t quite sure what exactly transpired.

Lindsay sprung up to his feet, a little wobbled but ready to continue, while Minasyan remained on his back. Serob even motioned to his foe with a ‘bring it on’ motion with his hands. I’m not sure if a dazed Minasyan thought he was in an MMA match and was welcoming Henry into his guard, or if Serob actually thought he was still on his feet.

Either way, the referee had started the count, and Minasyan didn’t make it. This kind of reminds me of that one time that UFC veteran/coach Dorian Price fought a Maxx Muay Thai match where something similar happened. Both men dropped at the same time, but it was Dorian who was the one that was able to stand to his feet, while his opposition remained down on the canvas.

I swear, the double knockdown is far superior to a kick-six, pick-six, Hail Mary, or inside the park home run in terms of the most exciting play in all of sports. I’d take the double drop over any buzzer beater, shootout goal, grand slam, or slam dunk for that matter. Don’t @ me!

