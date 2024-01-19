Dana White shuts down ‘left field’ fights joining UFC 300: No Ronda, Lesnar, or GSP

Some names were ruled out of UFC 300 by Dana White recently. | JasminxFrank / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

If you are fantasy booking the remaining slots for UFC 300, maybe rule out some of the more long shot names. Retired or returning figures like Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, or Georges St-Pierre don’t look like they will be part of the festivities in Las Vegas later this year, if you’re going off recent remarks from UFC CEO Dana White.

A recent interview with White teased what the next announcements for the promotion’s April pay-per-view card will be like. White’s recent remarks make it seem like the promotion will be focusing solely on fighters who are active and on their roster for the upcoming card.

White doesn’t think UFC 300 will have any ‘left field’ names

White sat down with Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet for a recent interview in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. When discussing UFC 300, White was asked if any “left field” names would compete on the card.

“I don’t think there’s going to be anything out of left field,” said White. “This is just going to be a type of card we’ve never done before. Every fight is going to be a must-see fight … Every fight is important.”

White was asked about three names from UFC’s past who could be big gets for the event: Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre, and Brock Lesnar. One by one, White denied that any of them would return.

“Ronda’s not coming back,” White replied. “GSP’s not coming back. Brock Lesnar’s like 45 years old, pushing 50.”

UFC has put big returns on special cards before

It’s fair to ask whether “left field” returns would be part of UFC 300. UFC has previously booked major returns on marquee cards. In an example mentioned by Bronsteter, Lesnar returned at UFC 200 in 2016 for a fight against Mark Hunt. That fight ended a five-year absence from the cage for Lesnar, a period of time where he has been one of WWE’s top main event draws.

Lesnar has remained focused on professional wrestling since then, continuing to appear in WWE on their top events.

St-Pierre has also returned to the cage before. The 42-year-old appeared at UFC’s 2017 Madison Square Garden card in the main event against Michael Bisping, ending a four-year out-of-competition period. After beating Bisping and earning the UFC Middleweight Championship for the second time, St-Pierre retired from MMA.

If you don’t believe White’s words about St-Pierre coming back, hear from the man himself. Last month, St-Pierre was asked about returning when he made an appearance at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling event. His response to the possibility of coming back, a confident no.

“Absolutely not,” St-Pierre said. “I promise you, I always told myself that I will not fight in the cage after the age of 40. I don’t say I will never compete in any combat sport, but a fight in a cage, professionally, in a serious thing, for my legacy, I will not do it. There is something that I care more about [than] my legacy, it’s my health. I think it’s sad because a lot of athletes in combat sports — actually most of them — retire too late.”

Rumors have swirled in the past about a Rousey return, although White has never given them much credit. In August, he said there was “no shot” Rousey would be fighting for them soon. Rousey’s run with WWE came to an end last summer, although she has appeared in a few professional wrestling bouts since then.

How does UFC 300 look right now?

White mentioned that there are “a couple more” dominos to fall for UFC 300. The event currently has eight bouts in total confirmed for it. UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili is expected to defend her belt in a five-round contest against Yan Xiaonan.

The bragging rights title of “BMF” will be on the line when Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will meet at lightweight. And there are many former champs and rising contenders on the card: Jiri Prochazka, Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Cody Garbrandt are among the names announced.

UFC 300 is a strong looking card currently, but it’s not complete. We will see soon how big the final additions to the card will be, and how solid the lineup will look once it is finalized.

