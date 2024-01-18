Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 300? ‘Count me in,’ says ‘not a bully’ Aspinall

Would Alex Pereira be open to moving up yet another division at UFC 300? | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Would you like to see Alex Pereira try to be a three-division champion at UFC 300? It seems like such a weird proposal, but Tom Aspinall says he is up for that super-fight.

Tom Aspinall says ‘count me in’ for Alex Pereira super-fight at UFC 300

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has released a video on his YouTube channel, pretty much calling for a super-fight with the two-division champion Alex Pereira.

”Would you like to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300?” Aspinall was asked in a video he released teasing the match up.

Aspinall, a true heavyweight that tipped the scales over 260 lbs recently, is aware that it won’t be a good look to call out a former middleweight so he already got ahead of things.

”If he wants to, I will,” Aspinall said. “But I’m going on record to say that I’m not a bully. I don’t bully smaller guys. But if the smaller guy wants to scrap, count me in!”

Alex Pereira wants to focus on his UFC light heavyweight reign

Unfortunately for Aspinall, Alex Pereira was asked about that heavyweight match up at UFC 300 and he didn’t seem to be too interested.

“Well, he fought at middleweight and then he said he had to listen to his body to go up and fight at light heavyweight,” Pereira’s rep told The Mac Life, explaining and translating his Portuguese statements. “He’s a fighter bro, he’ll fight anybody, anywhere. He has the height and he’s basically the size of a heavyweight, but this is the kind of thing that has to be programmed, put some work on. It’s not something to just jump in on an adventure like that. He wants to make the things the right way.

“He can definitely fight at heavyweight – maybe something for the future, but it’s gotta be something well-planned. So right now he’s focused on his light heavyweight reign.”

Pereira is fresh off his TKO win over Jiri Prochazka last November, where he became a two-division champion in just seven UFC fights. While a former UFC heavyweight champion suggested that he can do well against the likes of Jon Jones, Pereira doesn’t seem that eager to rush in for a third belt at least for now, and it’s probably for the best.

