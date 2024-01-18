Subscribe
Boxing Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer
Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer: Live streams, fight card, start time

Get all the details on how to watch Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer, which goes down on Sat., Jan. 20, live from the M&S…

By: Kristen King | 1 hour
Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer fight poster | Credit: ESPN Press Room

Preview

Natasha Jonas defends her newly acquired IBF welterweight title against Mikaela Mayer this Saturday. After a loss to Katie Taylor nearly two years ago, the Olympian has rattled off five consecutive wins, including title-winning efforts against Chris Namus, Patricia Berghult and Marie-Eve Dicaire. In her most recent appearance, Jonas added another to her résumé when she defeated Kandi Wyatt for the IBF welterweight title. 

For her first defense, she faces Mayer, a fellow Olympian who wants another title. Jonas is ready for the challenge. 

“I’m so excited to be fighting back in Liverpool in my first headline show and in the biggest fight of my career so far,” said Jonas via release. “It’s my fifth world title fight with BOXXER, in my backyard, and I’m ready for it. It’s Mikaela Mayer, she stretches above and beyond the UK shores. ‘Miss GB’ versus ‘Miss USA’ and may the best woman win!”

After losing her IBF, WBO and The Ring super featherweight titles to Alycia Baumgardner via split decision, Mayer moved to lightweight. Her first appearance in the new weight class went well, as she defeated Lucy Wildheart for the then-vacant WBC interim lightweight title. A few months after that win, Mayer moved up again, this time to junior welterweight for a fight against Silvia Bortot. 

After getting through Bortot, the 33-year-old said she was moving to welterweight with the hopes of getting a fight with Jonas. She got it. 

“These are the types of matchups boxing needs,” said Mayer. “I am feeling better than ever at my new weight and confident that 2024 is when I take it all back.”

Watch this Head 2 Head featuring Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer!

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer full fight card

Main card

  • – Natasha Jonas (14-2-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Mikaela Mayer (19-1) 🇺🇸; welterweight
  • Jack Cullen (22-4-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Zak Chelli  (14-2-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; super middleweight
  • Karriss Artingstall (2-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Lila Furtado (8-1) 🇧🇷; featherweight
  • Aaron McKenna (17-0) 🇮🇪 vs. Linus Udofia (19-2) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; middleweight

Prelims

Start time and date

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer goes down on Sat., Jan. 20, live from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The undercard starts at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m PT, while the main card follows at 2 p.m ET | 11 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Jonas vs. Mayer are expected around 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m PT. 

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer here

Live streams

Watch the undercard of Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer on the official Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel.

For US viewers, Jonas vs. Mayer airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month. You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
For UK and Ireland viewers, the fight airs on Sky Sports. 

