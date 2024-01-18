Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer: Live streams, fight card, start time

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer fight poster | Credit: ESPN Press Room

Preview

Natasha Jonas defends her newly acquired IBF welterweight title against Mikaela Mayer this Saturday. After a loss to Katie Taylor nearly two years ago, the Olympian has rattled off five consecutive wins, including title-winning efforts against Chris Namus, Patricia Berghult and Marie-Eve Dicaire. In her most recent appearance, Jonas added another to her résumé when she defeated Kandi Wyatt for the IBF welterweight title.

For her first defense, she faces Mayer, a fellow Olympian who wants another title. Jonas is ready for the challenge.

“I’m so excited to be fighting back in Liverpool in my first headline show and in the biggest fight of my career so far,” said Jonas via release. “It’s my fifth world title fight with BOXXER, in my backyard, and I’m ready for it. It’s Mikaela Mayer, she stretches above and beyond the UK shores. ‘Miss GB’ versus ‘Miss USA’ and may the best woman win!”

After losing her IBF, WBO and The Ring super featherweight titles to Alycia Baumgardner via split decision, Mayer moved to lightweight. Her first appearance in the new weight class went well, as she defeated Lucy Wildheart for the then-vacant WBC interim lightweight title. A few months after that win, Mayer moved up again, this time to junior welterweight for a fight against Silvia Bortot.

After getting through Bortot, the 33-year-old said she was moving to welterweight with the hopes of getting a fight with Jonas. She got it.

“These are the types of matchups boxing needs,” said Mayer. “I am feeling better than ever at my new weight and confident that 2024 is when I take it all back.”

Watch this Head 2 Head featuring Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer!

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer goes down on Sat., Jan. 20, live from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The undercard starts at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m PT, while the main card follows at 2 p.m ET | 11 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Jonas vs. Mayer are expected around 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer here.

Live streams

Watch the undercard of Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer on the official Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel.

For US viewers, Jonas vs. Mayer airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month. You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex Thanks June!

For UK and Ireland viewers, the fight airs on Sky Sports.

