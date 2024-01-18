Israel Adesanya’s Instagram post prompts police, court reaction

Israel Adesanya before he fought Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Welcome back to Crime Desk, where I collect a week’s worth of stories involving the intersections of combat sports/martial arts and crime. This week there’s a couple of UFC stories involving Israel Adesanya and his former foe Sean Strickland. There’s also an update on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Behind the scenes I am trying to get more info on a couple of stories I’ve covered. One of those is the shooting that happened outside of a gym in Breda, Netherlands. That shooting is thought to have targeted Polish fighter Arkadiusz Wrzosek (who headlines for KSW on Saturday). I’ve been in touch with the Dutch national police force and they inform me that they are still looking for the suspect in that case.

I’ve also contacted a source in Mexico regarding Phil Baroni. However, there’s no update there’ only the suggestion that Baroni remains incarcerated in general population. If I find out more you’ll know about it.

Israel Adesanya causes stir at court

Israel Adesanya risked antagonizing a New Zealand court this week. | DEAN LEWINS / AAP, IMAGO

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya saw a drink driving conviction squashed by an Auckland court last week. Adesanya had plead guilty to a driving offense, but told the court a conviction would be disastrous for his MMA career. A judge took pity on him and sentenced him to a minor fine, a charitable donation and enrolment in a social program. The judge also said that Adesanya’s positive example, and how he had represented New Zealand on a global stage, factored into his decision.

Shortly after Adesanya escaped that conviction, he posted an image of the prosecutor from that case on his Instagram post. The image was accompanied with misogynistic rap lyrics (per Newstalk ZB).

A police spokesperson said officers would liaise with court officials to discuss the incident and appropriate “next steps” with regards to the security of court personnel.

Adesanya later apologized for his social media post.

“After a hearing in the Auckland District Court on January 10, 2024, several images photographed from inside the Court were posted to my Instagram account,” read a statement from Adesanya that was sent to The New Zealand Herald. “I was unaware that it was improper and against Court rules to publish those pictures captured inside the Court without the Court’s permission.

“I apologise that these images were published to my Instagram account and I immediately took action to remove such photos from my account once these facts were drawn to my attention. One of the images in question was accompanied by the following statement: ‘I’m grateful that the judge used critical thinking and compassion on this one.’ I reiterate my thoughts in this statement and again thank His Honour.”

Dricus Du Plessis says he would never have pressed charges against Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis wants you to know he would never press charges over a scuffle. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Dricus Du Plessis is set to challenge Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight title this weekend at UFC 297. The pair famously threw down in the seats at UFC 296 a few weeks ago.

Du Plessis spoke to MMA Junkie about that incident. With that outlet he went to great lengths to claim he would never ever consider pressing charges against Strickland.

“Obviously, the police had him and charges can be pressed because that’s assault,” said Du Plessis of the incident, in which Strickland was the aggressor. “It’s outside of a professional arena. They didn’t try to convince me otherwise at all. [The UFC] literally said, ‘If you feel like that was uncalled for, we completely understand if you want to press charges and take this further.’ I said, ‘No, no, no, no, no. Please no.’ We are two fighters. It was a good old scrap like we did before we became professionals. I just paused and was like, ‘I would even take the blame if that’s possible, just to make sure that nothing happens to him.’

“We know to come to Canada, they are very strict,” continued Du Plessis. “They are very, very strict in getting into the country. I just wanted to make sure that if the fight wasn’t in jeopardy. I never even think of Sean Strickland trying to get away. He’s the type of guy who’s always game. He’s a guy who will go out on his shield and do it with honor.”

In addition to wanting to keep his title shot intact, Du Plessis probably didn’t want the same sort of negative press Colby Covington received for pressing charges against Octagon rival Jorge Masvidal for an alleged assault that happened in Miami, FL in 2022.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. heading to rehab

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. lost to Anderson Silva in 2021. | Francisco Guasco / Agencia EFE, IMAGO

After spending four nights in an L.A. County Jail, former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is off to rehab to attend to undisclosed personal matters. Chavez Jr. has been arrested after an untraceable assault rifle (a ‘ghost gun’) was allegedly found in his possession. Police who found the weapon had been called to Chavez Jr.’s residence after a concerned fan told them they were worried that the former boxer may have been a threat to himself and others.

Crime Blotter

MMA coach Diego Braga murdered

Diego Braga, whose son Gabriel Braga was a PFL finalist last year, was shot and killed in a favela outside Rio de Janeiro this week. Braga was reportedly looking for a stolen motorcycle when he was mistakenly assumed to be a member of a militia. (full story)

Mark Hunt said someone told him to take a dive

Popular former K-1, PRIDE and UFC veteran Mark Hunt was on The MMA Hour recently. While there he said he was once offered millions of dollars to throw a fight in Australia. Hunt claimed he rejected the offer, but didn’t provide any further details. (full story)

Quebec martial arts instructor charged with 61 sex offences

Real Chayer, 39, who operated a martial arts gym in Repentigny, outside of Montreal, Quebec, has been charged with dozens of sexual assault charges. He is accused of abusing minors between 2001 and 2022. (full story)

Palate Cleanser

Survivors of sexual assault can find support via the following organizations:

US – Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). RAINN also has an online chat service.

Love is Respect, 1-866-331-9474. They can also be reached via online chat or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

End Rape on Campus (EROC), 1-424-777-EROC (3762).

Canada – Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, 1-877-232-2610.

UK – UK Says No More.

Rest of the World – International Rape Crisis Hotlines.

