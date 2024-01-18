Subscribe
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker | MF & DAZN: X Series 012 MF & DAZN: X Series
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012: Live streams, fight card, start time

Get all the details on how to watch Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012, which goes down on Sat., Jan. 20, live…

By: Kristen King | 15 seconds
The Misfits Boxing X Series 012 poster featuring Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker | Credit: Misfits Boxing

Preview

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker II is featured at the next Misfits Boxing and DAZN event, MF & DAZN: X Series 012 this Saturday. When her fight against Astrid Wett at Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon got canceled, Brooke got paired against Bunker, who she defeated via unanimous decision. Fast forward a few months, and the pair eventually found their way to Misfits Boxing, where they are now scheduled to rematch. 

After their first fight, Brooke went on to fight under other promotions such as Rage Combat and Kingpyn, where she recently competed in the 2023 Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament. After a win against Aleksandra Daniel in April, she suffered a loss to Jully Oliveira in July. Brooke has not fought since then. 

As for Bunker, she eventually captured her first MF & DAZN championship when she defeated Arabella del Busso. She defends for the first time against Brooke. 

Also featured at MF & DAZN: X Series 012 is Ed Matthews, who is expected to headline against a Mystery Opponent. 

Watch the first fight with Elle Brooke and AJ Bunker here!

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 full fight card

Main card

Elle Brooke trains ahead of her fight against 6ar6ie6.
Elle Brooke trains ahead of her fight against 6ar6ie6. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO
Who is Elle Brooke? The very NSFW OnlyFans star who is throwing down in Kingpyn Boxing

Start time and date

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 goes down on Sat., Jan. 20, live from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Brooke vs. Bunker are expected around 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 here.

Live streams

To watch Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012, sign up for DAZN here. Prices for the streaming service start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
