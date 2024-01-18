Subscribe
MMA News
Conor McGregor inks deal with BKFC, sadly not as a fighter

Conor McGregor and BKFC have come to terms on a deal.

By: Stephie Haynes | 40 seconds
Conor McGregor with Katie Taylor after the decision | Copyright: INPHO Gary Carr | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout is ‘the official stout’ of BKFC

In a press release that went out this afternoon, BKFC announced a partnership with Conor McGregor, but it won’t be for the purpose of fighting. McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout will be “the official stout partner of BKFC.” Within the press release is a statement from Conor:

“Every BKFC fight is seriously entertaining. Five action-packed two-minute rounds. And no gloves! Men and women put their bodies on the line. If you are a combat sports fan, you must be watching BKFC while drinking the world’s creamiest stout, Forged Irish Stout!  We are both in hyper growth mode and I am excited to see where this partnership takes us.”

BKFC has a veritable cornucopia of sponsors, the lion’s share of them being obscure companies that most have never heard of. Last year, they enlisted Talon Entertainment Agency to handle all their global sponsorships, which was likely a good move, putting those pursuits in the hands of professionals. It’s clearly paying off as Forged is probably their most notable partner to date. There’s more on Talon in this press release.

But getting back to those obscure partners I mentioned above, here is the list of sponsors and their “official” tags I put together. This isn’t all of them, just some of the ones from the first page of my Google search.

  • MIT45 (the official kratom partner of BKFC)
  • Lions Not Sheep (the official apparel partner of BKFC)
  • Grunt Style (the official apparel partner of BKFC)
  • Bucked Up (the EXCLUSIVE official energy drink of BKFC)
  • Nerd Focus (the official energy drink of BKFC)
UFC splits with USADA amidst Conor McGregor controversy

As far as Conor McGregor, he’s been quite the busy bee with his stout company. When I looked into the sponsor opportunities he and Forged are providing, the list was actually pretty lengthy. Obviously, they are taking a measured approach, but they seem to be spreading the sponsor love wherever they can, often championing Irish entities and athletes. The former champ-champ even sponsored an Irish boxing event while under investigation for incitement by gardaí. Here’s a smattering of those partnerships:

Is there potential for BKFC to snag Conor McGregor for their roster?

Last April, McGregor showed up at a BKFC event where he participated in a staredown with Mike Perry. The video quickly went viral and spurred on chatter for days on end where fans and pundits alike pondered what a fight between the two would look like. And while the idea of Conor McGregor competing in a bareknuckle match seems enticing, it’s hard to imagine we’ll ever see him in a BKFC ring.

Conor McGregor and Mike Perry face off at BKFC 41

It’s been a lesson in patience just waiting for him to make his way back to the octagon. Further, could BKFC even afford a star like “The Notorious”? They certainly weren’t up to the task with Francis Ngannou, so it stands to reason that the biggest MMA star on the planet, the one that managed to transcend not just this sport, but sports in general, would be well and truly out of reach. Sorry, BKFC, methinks Conor McGregor won’t be bringing his particular brand of entertainment to your ring.

