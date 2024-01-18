BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Marko Martinjak vs. Jarome Hatch 3 headlines tonight's BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 live bare knuckle event | BYB Extreme

Join us as we cover BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 is going down tonight (January 18th) from the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida with two titles on the line. BYB’s self-[roclaimed smallest surface in combat sports, better known as the patented Trigon, will b e the platform in which this bare knuckle boxing event will take place. In your ear tonight will be the likes of legendary UFC/Bellator commentator, Mike Goldberg, alongside two-division boxing champ, Paulie Malignaggi. The start time for this bare knuckle fight card is set for 7:30 pm ET.

The main event for BYB 23 will be a trilogy title tilt in the Trigon when the current 205-pound champ, Marko Martinjak, does a rubber match with Jarome Hatch. Each man has knocked out the other, and I have every reason to believe that another KO is on the horizon. BYB’s 185-pound strap will sway in the balance when the champion, Daniel Lerwell, welcomes first-time challenger, Cub Hawkins. Lerwell has finished three-straight opponents, while Hawkins is coming off of a first-round KO victory in his BYB debut.

Bloody Elbow will be on location tonight for this BYB 23 fight card, so make sure to follow along on our social media platforms to see and hear some of the BTS hustle and bustle. Also, be sure to check out our exclusive interview with Goldie! BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 takes place on January 18th, at the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2

BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 Full fight card results

Main card

Tickets

If you just so happen to be out in Florida and want to witness BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

PPV price and Live streams

BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 is available on beIN network and is a free beIN SPORTS XTRA-first event in the U.S. and Canada. The event is scheduled to start live at 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here. For those outside of the U.S. and Canada, the show ca be streamed on PPV in English and Spanish by clicking here.

Disclosure: BYB is covering the author’s travel expenses to this event.

