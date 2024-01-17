The UFC’s newest matchmaker is…Saudi Arabia?

UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard | Rayane Jandau / RJ Pictures, IMAGO

In case you’ve not caught up on your MMA news and gossip, word on the street is that the UFC had to move their March card from Riyadh to the Apex because the Saudis didn’t like the regional level card they were offered up, despite UFC charging them a $20M site fee for the event. Listen, if I were in their shoes, I would’ve declined that card too.

Listen to the free preview

UFC can’t send the Saudis Apex leftovers

The news broke Sunday when Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC has been forced to re-schedule their planned debut in Riyadh, “because the powers that be in Saudi Arabia want… a more entertaining fight card. They want a deeper fight card with bigger names on it.” We’ll give you the list of proposed fights, but sit with this thought for just a moment, the Saudis could bring about the tides of change before the antitrust suit even gets its opportunity.

With Riyadh quickly becoming the new destination for heavyweight boxing, along with their infusion of cash to PFL, things are going to get interesting pretty quickly. Just yesterday, PFL announced their massive Bellator vs. PFL event—also taking place in Riyadh—so there’s no doubt about the seriousness of their interest in combat sports. Is it sportswashing? You bet your hiney it is. Our good friend Karim Zidan called this outcome just a couple weeks ago on this very show.

Now, lets take a look at those proposed fights for the card they offered Saudi Arabia:

Mohammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

Joel Alvarez vs. Ludovit Klein

Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Brendon Marotte vs. Mohammad Yahya

Abdul-Kerim Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

UFC 297 bout selection for predictions

The one and only Mookie Alexander guest hosted today’s episode so we could make our yearly champions predictions, break down seven select fights from UFC 297, and took a look back at UFC Vegas 84. Mookie absolutely smoked Victor and I in our Level Change predictions in 2023, so we’re hoping to put a stop to his winning ways this year. Here’s the bouts we chose for our predictions this week:

Thank you for reading this post and listening to the podcast. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today. If you have, please share this post far and wide.

Follow us as @BloodyElbow on twitter, facebook, instagram, and at BloodyElbow.Substack.com & BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author