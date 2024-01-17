UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis: Fight card, start time, live streams

Preview

The world’s premiere MMA league will be hosting their first PPV of the year this Saturday (January 20th) from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Two titles will be up for grabs, with middleweight champ Sean Strickland squaring off with his rival Dricus Du Plessis, and then a vacant women’s 135-pound title fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington. The start time for this UFC PPV fight card is set for 10:00 pm ET.

Well, they’ve already had one scuffle in the crowd at UFC 296, but that dust up was quickly extinguished. Now it’s time to let Strickland and Du Plessis have up to 25-minutes to sort out their differences in the UFC 297 main event. Sean shocked the world when he took the belt off of Israel Adesanya, and Dricus put everyone on notice with his finish of Robert Whittaker. What I love about this matchup is how neither man likes to take a backwards step, and that increases the odds of someone going to sleep.

With Amanda Nunes leaving a void at the top of the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division, Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington will compete in the UFC 297 co-main event for the vacant 135-pound title. Bueno Silva submitted Holly Holm back in July of last year, but that result was overturned following a failed drug test for a substance she described as an ADHD medication. As for Rocky Pennington, since her second decision loss to Holm, she’s put together an impressive five-fight winning streak to get to this point.

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis Full fight card

Main card

Prelims

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis takes place on January 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets

If you just so happen to be out in Nevada and want to witness UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis?

The next event after UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis will be UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov in two weeks on February 3rd. That card is taking place at the ol’ APEX facility in Las Vegas, and the middleweight main event will enjoy the 12-3, Roman Dolidze, dancing with the 12-4, Nassourdine Imavov. The co-main will involve an explosive lightweight scrap between Renato Moicano, and Drew Dober.

