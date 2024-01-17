Sumo Stomp! 2024 Hatsu Basho: Day 4 results, highlights and analysis

Preview

The 2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo kicks off this Sunday (January 14) in Tokyo and will continue for 15 straight days. This is your home for all the results, along with some highlights and analysis of what all goes down.

The 2024 hatsu basho (New Year Tournament) is exciting for a number of reasons, but chief among them is that ozeki Kirishima can seal a promotion to yokozuna if he wins the whole thing. There are number of other wrestlers looking to make waves in this tournament, you can read about them in my preview below:

Banzuke

Result East Rank West Result 3-1 Terunofuji 🇲🇳 Yokozuna 3-1 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 4-0 Ozeki Takakeisho 🇯🇵 2-2 4-0 Kotonowaka 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Daieisho 🇯🇵 3-1 1-2-1 Takayasu 🇯🇵 Komusubi Ura 🇯🇵 1-3 2-2 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 M1 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 0-4 1-3 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 M2 Abi 🇯🇵 0-4 1-3 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M3 Hokutofuji 🇯🇵 3-1 3-1 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M4 Shodai 🇯🇵 2-2 1-3 Ryuden 🇯🇵 M5 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 3-1 2-2 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 M6 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 1-3 0-4 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 M7 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 4-0 1-3 Hokuseiho 🇯🇵 M8 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 3-1 3-1 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 M9 Meisei 🇯🇵 2-2 2-2 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 M10 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 1-3 1-3 Tsurugisho 🇯🇵 M11 Oho 🇯🇵 3-1 2-2 Takanosho 🇯🇵 M12 Myogiryu 🇯🇵 1-3 3-1 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 M13 Endo 🇯🇵 1-3 3-1 Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 M14 Onosho 🇯🇵 3-1 0-4 Tomokaze 🇯🇵 M15 Onosato 🇯🇵 3-1 2-2 Takarafuji 🇯🇵 M16 Bushozan 🇯🇵 2-2 3-1 Shimazuumi 🇯🇵 M17 Aoiyama 🇧🇬 0-4

Results, Highlights and Analysis

Day 1

Results

Shimazuumi def. Aoiyama via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Bushozan via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Takarafuji def. Tomokaze via okuridashi (rear push out)

Kotoshoho def. Onosho via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Churanoumi def. Endo via yorikiri

Takanosho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Oho def. Tsurugisho via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)

Sadanoumi def. Tamawashi via okuridashi*

Mitakeumi def. Meisei via oshidashi*

Hiradoumi def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri

Asanoyama def. Ichiyamamoto oshidashi

Kinbozan def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Nishikigi def. Ryuden via suikuinage*

Shodai def. Tobizaru via oshidashi

Takayasu def. Hokutofuji via oshidashi*

Daieisho def. Gonoyama via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotonowaka def. Abi via oshidashi

Takakeisho def. Midorifuji via oshidashi*

Hoshoryu def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Kirishima def. Wakamotoharu via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Terunofuji def. Ura via oshidashi*

*Must see bouts

Quick Analysis

Sumo is back!

And on Day 1 of the Hatsu Basho, Terunofuji was back too (and he looked like a killer). He was given a softball to start the tournament, with newly promoted komusubi Ura. Teru is 6-1 versus Ura and he showed why. Ura couldn’t move the big man an inch. Terunofuji went for the kimedashi, which is what he used to win last time they met.

But Ura was able to pull out his arm. However, that lead to Terunofuji focusing off his ire onto a single arm of Ura’s, bending it back and threatening to destroy his shoulder. Ura went into panic mode to protect his limb and made himself an easy target for a push out. Check out the whole bout below:

Terunofuji (blue) defeats Ura (pink).

And here’s the replay, you can see how Terunofuji is able to steer Ura around with that arm lock and almost launch him out the ring when he releases him.

Terunofuji (black) defeats Ura (pink).

Kirishima, who is hoping to join Terunofuji in the yokozuna rank, got a win over Wakamotoharu to start his campaign. To win, he stood up his opponent and then hopped way out of danger, leaving Wakamotoharu fighting a ghost and inevitably falling through thin air.

Kirishima (foreground) defeats Wakamotoharu.

The other ozeki got wins on Day 1, too. Takakeisho faced Midorifuji. The little man faked a false start to try and hide his intention to henka Keisho, but it didn’t work. Takakeisho read the situation and was braced for the henka. After that he rushed Midorifuji to the boundary and got an easy shove out.

Hoshoryu picked up his first ever win against Atamifuji. The first time they met, in November, he was cocky in trying to rush out the bigger and stronger man. This time out, though, he showed more respect and elected to try and win with his next level judo prowess.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Hot shot rookie Onosato is also off to a winning start (in his top division debut). He schooled Bushozan with a slick hatakikomi.

Onosato (blue) defeats Bushozan (grey).

Day 2

Results

Takarafuji def. Aoiyama via okuridashi via hikkake (arm grabbing force out)

Shimazuumi def. Bushozan via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Kotoshoho via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Onosho def. Tomokaze via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Endo def. Takanosho via oshidashi

Churanoumi def. Myogiryu via okuridashi (rear push out)

Tamawashi def. Oho via oshidashi

Tsurugisho def. Sadanoumi via oshitaoshi

Hokuseiho def. Meisei via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Hiradoumi def. Mitakeumi via oshidashi*

Asanoyama def. Kinbozan via yorikiri*

Shonannoumi def. Ichiyamamoto via hatakikomi (slap down)

Tobizaru def. Nishikigi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Shodai def. Ryuden via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Hokutofuji def. Ura via hatakikomi*

Kotonowaka def. Gonoyama via uwatenage*

Daieisho def. Abi via oshidashi*

Kirishima def. Takayasu via oshidashi*

Takakeisho def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Hoshoryu def. Midorifuji via oshidashi

Wakamotoharu def. Terunofuji via yorikiri*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Wow. Only Day 2 of sumo in 2024 and we have a fascinating tournament on our hands, after Terunofuji was beaten by Wakamotoharu in an incredibly exciting bout. Check it out in all its glory below.

Wakamotoharu (black) defeats Terunofuji (blue).

Wakamotoharu. who is coming off his worst performance in the last 12 months, showed a ton of guts and steel in this bout taking the fight to the monster Terunofuji. Terunofuji withstood the opening pressure (because he’s Terunofuji) and then drove Wakamotoharu back to the straw.

The Wakamotoharu we saw in Kyushu would have given up there, but 2024’s version dug in and fought with all he had. This was such a welcome sight after I felt legitimately concerned for the now former sekiwake in November.

After he stopped Terunofuji’s first assault, we had a stalemate. But it was Wakamotoharu who seized initiative and tried to end that stalemate, twice. The second time he bucked and drove forwards he was able to get a tired (and probably) hurting Terunofuji to the boundary and, lightly, over the straw. That’s the first kinboshi of Wakamotoharu’s career and, from a narrative point, probably his best and biggest win ever, too.

Terunofuji faltering means he gives all the ozeki a leg up on the competition. They all ran through their opposition today. Takakeisho put on a gutsy and powerful display against Atamifuji, Hoshoryu horsed a tricky Midorifuji off the ring and Kirishima surprised by out-muscling Takayasu.

Kirishima (black) defeats Takayasu (burgundy).

Takakeisho (black) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Elsewhere we had Kotonowaka looking masterful in defeating a pesky Gonoyama. Daieisho and Abi also had a fun fire fight in their 21st ever meeting. Battle Pug won to give him the 11-10 advantage in their head-to-head record.

Daieisho (magenta) defeats Abi (black).

Day 3

Results

Bushozan def. Aoiyama via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Shimazuumi def. Takarafuji via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Onosho def. Onosato via oshidashi*

Kotoshoho def. Tomokaze via hikkake (arm grabbing force out)*

Myogiryu def. Endo via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Takanosho def. Churanoumi via oshidashi

Oho def. Sadanoumi via okuridashi (rear push out)

Tamawashi def. Tsurugisho via yorikiri*

Meisei def. Hiradoumi via oshidashi*

Mitakeumi def. Hokuseiho via oshidashi

Asanoyama def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Kinbozan def. Ichiyamamoto via oshidashi

Nishikigi def. Shodai via yorikiri

Tobizaru def. Ryuden via yorikiri*

Gonoyama def. Takayasu via fusen (default)

Hokutofuji def. Daieisho via oshidashi*

Kotonowaka def. Midorifuji via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Hoshoryu def. Ura via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Kirishima def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Wakamotoharu def. Takakeisho via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Terunofuji vs. Abi via tottari (arm bar throw)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Kirishima is go good, guys. He’s so so good. He’s fighting like a yokozuna in the making and has gotten to 3-0 without breaking a sweat. On Day 2 he shoved out a master shover and on Day 3 he got Atamifuji with a yorikiri (something the youngster has already shown he’s one of the best at). It feels like he’s not even gotten out of first gear yet, which could be a pretty scary thing for the competition.

Hoshoryu is also 3-0. He beat Ura after Ura went for a 360 reverse lay-up when a simple two-handed dunk would have sufficed.

Wakamotoharu built on his morale boosting win over Terunofuji to score a relatively simple push out on Takakeisho in what is usually an all-violence match-up.

Terunofuji rebounded with a win over Abi, but I think he was pretty lucky to get it. Abi was able to get Terunofuji to the boundary and, if he were a stronger man, could have had him out there. Abi also exposed how frightening slow Teru’s foot speed has become. At one point Abi pulled away and it seemed like he almost had to wait for Teruonofuji to catch-up and re-engage. I think we’re going to see Terunofuji lose a few more bouts in the next couple of days ahead of a possible face-saving tournament pull out (if not out-right retirement).

Further down the banzuke there were some great, and really competitive, bouts.

Kotonowaka got Midorifuji with the katasukashi (Midorifuji’s favourite move!).

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Mirodifuji (green).

Meisei regrouped to beat a very tough Hiradoumi.

Meisei (black) defeats Hiradoumi (purple).

Asanoyama looked dominant in handling Shonannoumi.

Asanoyama (purple) defeats Shonannoumi (black).

And Shimazuumi got the better of the veteran Takarafuji.

Shimazuumi (green) defeats Takarafuji (blue).

The biggest bummer of the day is Takayasu sitting out due to a, hopefully, minor back issue.

Day 4

Results

Daiamami def. Aoiyama via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Bushozan def. Takarafuji via oshidashi*

Onosato def. Shimazuumi via oshidashi*

Churanoumi def. Tomokaze via oshidashi

Onosho def. Endo via oshdashi

Kotoshoho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Oho def. Takanosho via oshidashi

Mitakeumi def. Tsurugisho via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Meisei def. Sadanoumi via oshidashi

Hiradoumi def. Tamawashi via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Asanoyama def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri*

Ryuden def. Ichiyamamoto via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Nishikigi def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Tobizaru def. Kinbozan via okuridashi*

Hokutofuji def. Abi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotonowaka def. Atamifuji via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Daieisho def. Shodai via oshidashi*

Ura def. Takakeisho via fusen (defualt)

Hoshoryu def. Wakamotoharu via okurinage (rear throw down)*

Midorifuji def. Kirishima via katasukashi*

Terunofuji def. Gonoyama via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Quick Analysis

Well Gonoyama continues to prove he’s not afraid of anything. The youngster faced his first ever yokozuna this day and responded to the challenge head on. Just like he has whenever he’s faced the ozeki for the first time, Gonoyama speared forwards hoping to smash into his opponent. Unfortunately, Terunofuji is not one for being speared out the ring. He slipped the charge and pulled off a quick and brutal uwatenage. I like the moxie from Gonoyama, though. He’s shown in his young career that he will come at every bout with intensity and often respond to defeats positively. I hope Terunofuji sticks around long enough to see what happens if they fight again.

Terunofuji (left) defeats Gonoyama (right).

I jinxed Kirishima! He lost to Midorifuji on Day 4, with Terunofuji’s stable-mate hitting his favourite under shoulder swing down move. Midorifuji has given Kirishima problems in the past and this time around he was able to stall Kirishima long enough to get his favourite position and yank him down for the win. The loss is a hiccup for Kirishima, but he can’t afford many more if he wants to win this thing.

Midorifuji (green) defeats Kirishima (black).

Wakamotoharu took the fight to Hoshoryu on Day 4 with a stiff forearm shot off the tachiai and then a hard thrust to Hoshoryu’s jaw. Hoshoryu was able to weather the storm, though, and get an angle for a throw. Wakamotoharu evaded getting set up for a standard technique, though, and wriggled into a position to try a last ditch shove. However, Hoshoryu’s balance is god-tier and he was able to execute an unorthodox throw and maintain balance on one foot.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Wakamotoharu (black).

Takakeisho didn’t show up for his bout with Ura. He’s dealing with a nerve issue and might return in a few days.

Other bouts of note from the day were the fire fight between Hokutofuji and Abi (Hokutofuji looks back to full strength now) and Tobizaru’s mischievous win over the hard charging Kinbozan.

Hokutofuji (grey) defeats Abi (black).

Tobizaru (purple) defeats Kinbozan (grey).

Kotonowaka is looking like an ozeki in waiting with his performances so far. He punked Atamifuji with his second katasukashi of the tournament. Atamifuji is winless after facing a murderers’ row to start this basho.

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Takanosho (red).

Day 5

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 6

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 7

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 8

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 9

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 10

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 11

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 12

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 13

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 14

Results

Quick Analysis

Final Day

Results

Quick Analysis

How to watch

You can stream this tournament via the Abema TV app. Live sumo on Abema comes only with a paid subscription, which costs around $8 a month. The Abema app is entirely in Japanese with no English version. Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app. This is also entirely in Japanese with no English version. The Grand Sumo app also features unavoidable spoilers.

NHK World on YouTube may broadcast the makuuchi match-ups on a 24 hour delay.

Alternative methods to watch sumo, both live and on demand, can be found on Twitch and YouTube.

