KSW 90: Live streams, fight card, start time

KSW 90 fight poster | Courtesy of KSW MMA

Preview

Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) is in Poland for KSW 90 this Saturday. A pair of heavyweights headline, as Arkadiusz Wrzosek goes for his fourth consecutive win against Ivan Vitasović. Since focusing on mixed martial arts, Wrzosek has found success so far, getting wins against fellow former kickboxers in Tomasz Sarara, Tomas Mozny and Bogdan Stoica. Now 3-0, the ‘Hightower’ wanted a more experienced name, and he got his wish with Vitasović.

“It will definitely be a big challenge,” said Wrzosek to KSW. “Especially since he recently won against Michał Andryszak, and to win against such a fighter is already someone in the world of MMA. A rival on a wave, a rival after a very big victory, a champion of his home organization. I think he will come here very focused on the fight. We decided that this is the rival I am ready for today. And since my coaches decided that I was good enough in MMA to be able to fight someone like that, I was also more motivated because of it.”

With more than 10 years of experience, Vitasović is ready to rid Wrzosek of his 0 when they head to the Hala Torwar.

“He is tall, brave, and has an uncomfortable style,” said Vitasović to KSW. “He has great high kicks and calf kicks. Plus he hits great boxing combinations. I would consider his weaknesses to be wrestling and ground fighting. Despite this, I think I can beat him in every level, including standing.”

Vitasović heads into this fight on a six-fight win streak, with five of those coming via finish.

Get up to speed on KSW 90 with this official trailer!

KSW 90 full fight card

Main card

Prelims

KSW 90’s Arkadiusz Wrzosek from Poland in action during the Glory 78 world title match in Ahoy. | ANP, IMAGO

KSW 90 goes down on Sat., Jan. 20, live from the Hala Tower in Warsaw, Poland. The event starts at at 7 p.m. locally, or 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for KSW 90 here.

Live streams

Want to watch KSW 90? Purchase the event at $9.99 USD | €9.99 EUR | £7.99 GBP through KSWTV.com or the KSW app. For Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, KSW 90 airs exclusively on Viaplay.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author