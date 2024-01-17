Former and current UFC champs return to stacked cards

Charles Oliveira prepares to fight Beneil Dariush during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on Jun 10, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Hey, everyone! We are re-introducing Fights on Tap. This is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. As a new feature of FOT, I have decided to highlight some of the fights I am most excited to see. Ready to get to it? Go!

The UFC either announced or finalized 37 fights this week, and a slew of former and currents champions return to the Octagon.

When you see UFC CEO Dana White share a video from his War Room, you can expect to get some fight announcements. This past Sunday, we got some from White, who revealed that a pair of former UFC champions in Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira have agreed to fight new contenders in their division. Up first, Poirier returns at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis, the Frenchman who has finished his past five opponents within two rounds. Next, Oliveira faces Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in a fight that White declared a No. 1 contender for reigning champion Islam Makhachev.

I love these fights. Although I would watch Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier continue to share the Octagon with each other, it is always good to add some new names into the mix. Arman Tsarukyan is next to those names after his first-round finish of Beneil Dariush. Benoit Saint Denis continues to move forward, and if he adds Poirier to his resume, then I could see him fighting for a championship in 2024 or 2025.

While we have UFC 300 here, we got our first championship fight announced for the upcoming pay-per-view event. Zhang Weili goes for her second straight defense when she faces fellow countrywoman, Yan Xiaonan.

Announced UFC fights

UFC Vegas 85 — February 3

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov — welterweight (First rep. by ESPN Fight Center)

UFC Vegas 86 — February 10

UFC Mexico — February 24

UFC Saudi Arabia — March 2

UFC 299 — March 9

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis — lightweight

Michel Pereira vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk — middleweight

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian — heavyweight

UFC Vegas 87 — March 16

UFC Vegas 88 — March 23

UFC Atlantic City — March 30

UFC Vegas 89 — April 6

UFC 300 — April 13

Justin Gaethje(c) vs. Max Holloway — lightweight (BMF championship)

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green — lightweight

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan — lightweight

Zhang Weili(c) vs. Yan Xiaonan — strawweight championship

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt — bantamweight (First rep. by Diego Ribas of Ag Fight)

There are a lot of fights here, but I do have my eyes on Christian Rodriguez vs. Issac Dulgarian. As impressive as he is, Rodriguez has had some struggles with his weight, so I am very interested to see how he does in this (perhaps permanent) move from bantamweight to featherweight. Doing so against someone as explosive as Dulgarian is also a treat. The ‘Midwest Choppa’ really shined throughout his journey to to the UFC, and when he got there, he gave us another first-round finish. All in all, Rodriguez vs. Dulgarian is a fun fight.

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights

PFL x Bellator: Champions vs. Champions — February 24

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freiere vs. Jesus Pinedo — featherweight (First rep. by Al Zullino)

If this is a taste of the type of violence the Professional Fighters League is serving now that it has bought Bellator, then I hope we get more. We got a glimpse of Freire vs. Pinedo when they had a face-off at the 2023 PFL Championships, and I was already excited. Hopefully, Freire and Pinedo live up to those violent exceptions, and honestly? With their records, I have a feeling they will.

Announced Cage Warriors fights

Cage Warriors 166 — February 23

Wilson Reis vs. Toby Misech — featherweight

To see Wilson Reis still going strong is great. Though the former UFC challenger had a tough time in his final years with the promotion, he has really found his footing in other promotions, and his performances with Cage Warriors are always worth watching.

Announced KSW fights

KSW 90 — January 20

Ramzan Jembiev vs. Isai Ramos — catchweight (161 pounds)

KSW 91 — February 17

Adrian Dudek vs. David Hosek — middleweight

Henry Fadipe vs. Matus Juracek — welterweight

Mariusz Joniak vs. Tobiasz Le — bantamweight

Michał Sobiech vs. Łukasz Charzewski — catchweight (150 pounds)

Wiktoria Czyżewska vs. Petra Castkova — flyweight

Henry Fadipe may have had some slip ups in recent appearances, but you can count on him to turn in an exciting performance regardless of the result.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author