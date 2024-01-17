BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2: Fight card, start time, live streams

Marko Martinjak vs. Jarome Hatch 3 headlines Thursday's BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 live bare knuckle event | BYB Extreme

Thursday night bare knuckle fights! BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 is going down this Thursday night (January 18th) from the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Advertised as the smallest fighting surface in combat sports, the three-sided Trigon will serve up two bare knuckle boxing title bouts that will be commentated by legendary former UFC/Bellator commentator, Mike Goldberg, and two-division boxing world champion, Paulie Malignaggi. Be sure to check out our exclusive interview with Goldie! The start time for this bare knuckle fight card is set for 7:30 pm ET.

The BYB 23 main event will see a trilogy bout in the Trigon when the current 205-pound champion, Marko Martinjak, runs it back with Jarome Hatch. The score stands at 1-1, with Hatch first scoring the knockout at BYB 16, and then Martinjak getting his revenge with a finish at BYB 18. There’s nothing like a good ol’ bare knuckle grudge match to close out a show!

Before that, the BYB 23 co-main event is getting a 185-pound title fight between the champ, Daniel Lerwell, and his challenger, Cub Hawkins. Also on the card, local Florida fighter and BKFC veteran, Ulysses Diaz, wil make his BYB debut against an explosive Virginian in Mumia Abu Dey Ali.

Bloody Elbow will be on location for this BYB 23 fight card, so make sure to follow along on our social media platforms to see and hear some of the hustle and bustle. The start time for the show is set for 7:30 pm ET.

BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 takes place on January 18th, at the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you just so happen to be out in Florida and want to witness BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 is available on beIN network and is a free beIN SPORTS XTRA-first event in the U.S. and Canada. The event is scheduled to start live at 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here. For those outside of the U.S. and Canada, the show ca be streamed on PPV in English and Spanish by clicking here.

The next event after BYB 23: Brawl in the Pines 2 will be heavyweight champion, DJ Linderman, defending his belt against former UFC/Bellator veteran, Ike Villanueva. The co-main event here will see a featherweight title fight rematch between the champ, Brandon Birr, and his challenger, Harold McQueen.

