UFC contender Tatiana Suarez hit with another injury

One of the more unfortunate aspects of MMA is how incredibly taxing it is on the human body. Not just the fights themselves, which often see injury suspension lists that cover almost an entire UFC card, but all the training that goes into it. Boxing and kickboxing can cause cuts and concussions, but wrestling and grappling are seemingly rife with injury potential, for the constant wear and tear on necks, backs, knees, and other joints.

As a result, for many fighters, the biggest hurdle for their career longevity can come not inside the cage, but with the litany of injuries they must deal with outside of it. For top strawweight prospect Tatiana Suarez, those issues have slowed her career to a crawl.

Tatiana Suarez out of UFC 298

Back in 2019, Tatiana Suarez was one of the brightest prospects in the UFC. Still just 28-years old and with an unbeaten 9-0 record, the Millennia MMA talent seemed destined for title contention in the near future. Four-and-a-half years later, Suarez has fought just twice.

With her perfect record still intact, it seemed likely that she could finally reach that goal of UFC gold in 2024, provided she get a win over Amanda Lemos at UFC 298. Unfortunately, that plan will once again have to be put on hold.

The OC Register reports that Suarez has withdrawn from her bout against Lemos due to an as-yet-undisclosed injury. It’s just the lastest setback for the 33-year-old, who has been through thyroid cancer, a torn bicep, a torn labrum, inflamed discs in her neck causing “left side atrophy,” a torn ACL, LCL, MCL, and meniscus. Hopefully her current situation is less severe; for the moment, no time table for her return has been released.

Mackenzie Dern steps up

Replacing Suarez at UFC 298 will be multiple time BJJ champion and current strawweight top contender Mackenzie Dern. Dern is fresh off a shocking TKO loss to former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 this past November. After starting her Octagon career on a 6-1 run, the 30-year-old has traded wins in losses in her last five bouts, stretching back to a 2021 loss to Marina Rodriguez.

For Amanda Lemos, her form has been much more consistent over the last few years. Following her Octagon debut (a TKO loss to Leslie Smith) in 2017, the Brazilian went on a 7-1 run. That form led the 36-year-old straight to a title shot against Zhang Weili back in August of last year, a fight that saw the Marajo Brothers athlete dominated from pillar to post by the defending champion over five rounds.

This bout against Dern will represent the first fight back for Lemos since her title fight loss.



UFC 298 is currently set to be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria. A top ranked welterweight bout between Goeff Neal and Ian Machado Garry has also been tabbed for the event, alongside a bantamweight contest between former two division champion Henry Cejudo and Serra-Longo talent Merab Dvalishvili.

