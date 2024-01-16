Subscribe
MMA News Crime PFL
0

Report: MMA coach, father of PFL fighter killed by alleged drug dealers

MMA vet Diego Braga, father of PFL featherweight Gabriel Braga, was 44 years old.

By: Lucas Rezende | 56 seconds
Report: MMA coach, father of PFL fighter killed by alleged drug dealers
Gabriel Braga during his fight with Marlon Moraes in PFL's 2023 season. | Aaron Litz / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Former mixed martial artist and coach Diego Braga was killed in the early hours of last Monday, January 15, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. An associate of Team Nogueira, the 44-year-old was reportedly murdered by drug dealers while trying to recover a stolen motorcycle from Morro do Banco, a favela community in the West area of the city.

The MMA vet was allegedly killed by drug dealers

According to a report by Combate, the police believe that Braga was most likely mistaken for a militia man (paramilitary groups that control certain areas of the city, mostly consisting of corrupt police officers) which could be why the drug dealers who control the community decided to kill the former athlete.

According to Braga’s son, PFL athlete Gabriel Braga, his father had spent the whole morning looking for the stolen vehicle. In an interview with G1, he explained that the police did not allow anyone go to look for his father in the dangerous zone.

“Since he was taking too long, some of his friends tried to go searching for him, but they told everyone to go back down. Just a while ago, a friend called them up to try and retrieve the body, but he was told that the body had been placed at a public square. When we got there, the police was already on site and would not allow anyone to go up the hill.”

Beautiful aerial view to city buildings and favela slum in hill side Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil R_GNUJ230410-1165947-01
FILE PHOTO: A favela on the hillside surrounding Rio de Janeiro. | Cavan Images, IMAGO

Diego Braga’s building’s surveillance system had captured footage of two men taking the motorcycle from the garage and supposedly heading to Morro do Banco. According to the report, Braga did not make a formal complaint to police regarding the theft.

Braga was the father of a PFL finalist

Braga was 44 years old and owned a gym Tropa Thai in Rio de Janeiro. Among his students are his own son, 25-year-old Gabriel Braga, who holds a record of 12-1 at featherweight. In 2023, Braga was a finalist of the featherweight GP, losing the belt to Jesus Pinedo via TKO in the third round.

April 1, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -April 1: (R-L) Gabriel Braga punches Jesus Pinedo in a featherweight bout during PFL 1 at the Virgin Hotel & Casino on April 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas, NV United States - ZUMAp175 20230401_zsa_p175_058
Gabriel Braga battling Jesus Pinedo in PFL 2023. | LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Meanwhile, Diego Braga retired from the sport with a 23-8-1 record. During his career, the MMA vet shared the cage with some notable names from the UFC, such as former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and other Octagon vets like Adriano Martins, Milton Vieira and Iliarde Santos. In his last outing, Braga defeated Jamil Conceicao via unanimous decision, in July 2019.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Lucas Rezende
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Khamzat Chimaev confident he’d beat Jon Jones
Khamzat Chimaev confident he'd beat Jon Jones
Nate Wilcox | January 16, 2024
0
Saudi Arabia said jump, UFC said ‘how high?’
The UFC is off to a 'great' start in Saudi Arabia
Zane Simon | January 16, 2024
0
Is Cody Garbrandt ready for heavy-handed Deiveson Figueiredo?
Open Thread: Is Garbrandt ready to take on Figueiredo?
Stephie Haynes | January 16, 2024
0
Read more stories