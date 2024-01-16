Report: MMA coach, father of PFL fighter killed by alleged drug dealers

Gabriel Braga during his fight with Marlon Moraes in PFL's 2023 season. | Aaron Litz / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Former mixed martial artist and coach Diego Braga was killed in the early hours of last Monday, January 15, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. An associate of Team Nogueira, the 44-year-old was reportedly murdered by drug dealers while trying to recover a stolen motorcycle from Morro do Banco, a favela community in the West area of the city.

The MMA vet was allegedly killed by drug dealers

According to a report by Combate, the police believe that Braga was most likely mistaken for a militia man (paramilitary groups that control certain areas of the city, mostly consisting of corrupt police officers) which could be why the drug dealers who control the community decided to kill the former athlete.

According to Braga’s son, PFL athlete Gabriel Braga, his father had spent the whole morning looking for the stolen vehicle. In an interview with G1, he explained that the police did not allow anyone go to look for his father in the dangerous zone.

“Since he was taking too long, some of his friends tried to go searching for him, but they told everyone to go back down. Just a while ago, a friend called them up to try and retrieve the body, but he was told that the body had been placed at a public square. When we got there, the police was already on site and would not allow anyone to go up the hill.”

FILE PHOTO: A favela on the hillside surrounding Rio de Janeiro. | Cavan Images, IMAGO

Diego Braga’s building’s surveillance system had captured footage of two men taking the motorcycle from the garage and supposedly heading to Morro do Banco. According to the report, Braga did not make a formal complaint to police regarding the theft.

Braga was the father of a PFL finalist

Braga was 44 years old and owned a gym Tropa Thai in Rio de Janeiro. Among his students are his own son, 25-year-old Gabriel Braga, who holds a record of 12-1 at featherweight. In 2023, Braga was a finalist of the featherweight GP, losing the belt to Jesus Pinedo via TKO in the third round.

Gabriel Braga battling Jesus Pinedo in PFL 2023. | LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Meanwhile, Diego Braga retired from the sport with a 23-8-1 record. During his career, the MMA vet shared the cage with some notable names from the UFC, such as former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and other Octagon vets like Adriano Martins, Milton Vieira and Iliarde Santos. In his last outing, Braga defeated Jamil Conceicao via unanimous decision, in July 2019.

