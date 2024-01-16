Subscribe
UFC News MMA News
0

Khamzat Chimaev confident he’d beat Jon Jones

Rising contender Khamzat Chimaev still has some major goals.

By: Nate Wilcox | 16 seconds
Khamzat Chimaev confident he’d beat Jon Jones
Khamzat Chimaev attends an MMA event. | JULIEN BRONDANI / Brondani Julien, IMAGO

Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC run has been notable for its ambition. He was targeting a title shot against middleweight champ Sean Strickland before his UFC 294 opponent was even set.

And now he hasn’t even won the middleweight title and he’s already talking about jumping up in weight to challenge top light heavyweights. I guess that’s better than trying to make 170 pounds at welterweight which was a serious struggle for him.

Khamzat Chimaev dreams of Jon Jones fight

Meanwhile, the current UFC heavyweight champ (and light heavyweight GOAT) Jon Jones is in the middle of a vigorous debate about who he should fight next, ex-champ Stipe Miocic or interim champ Tom Aspinall.

Although the Miocic fight seems nearly certain and the Aspinall matchup makes a lot of sense, there is one wild idea I doubt anyone has considered. Well, at least not anyone other than Khamzat Chimaev.

“Jon Jones still is the best fighter in the world right now,” Chimaev said in a recent interview (transcript via MMA Junkie). “He has most title defenses, he’s a two-weight class champion, he never lost still. He’s the youngest champion in UFC (history). If you speak about MMA, everyone knows Jon Jones. In history, (there is) nobody like him.

“So for sure he’s dream match for everyone who wants to be in the history (books). I’m younger than him. I hope he’s not going to go soon from this job, get this fight as well. When I (grew) up – I like him, I like his training. I watched his training, I learned a lot of stuff from him. We spoke about training so we can maybe train together. He’s a nice guy. We were speaking and joking around.”

Khamzat Chimaev confident he’d beat Jon Jones

For all his big talk, people pay attention to Chimaev’s blabbing becaue he has never lost, even when taking bigger and bigger steps up in competition.

That kind of success is likely a major factor behind his unflappable confidence. In fact, Chimaev is so confident he’s certain he’d beat Jones, even if they fought at heavyweight.

“Depends which weight class,” Chimaev said, before making his call. “He’s now a heavyweight. You’re asking me? For sure I think I will win. That’s a hard fight for everyone. He fought two times with my training partner Alexander Gustafsson—they had good fight.

“So I become a fighter with Alex, been training with him. For sure I want to fight with (Jones) so it will be a big history if we fight. Since Alex gave him the best fight in history, now maybe it’s my time to fight him, as well.”

Chimaev moved back up to middleweight and returned from a year layoff to beat former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

I guess while we are waiting to hear who Chimaev fights next we can enjoy the wild speculation.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Saudi Arabia said jump, UFC said ‘how high?’
The UFC is off to a 'great' start in Saudi Arabia
Zane Simon | January 16, 2024
0
Is Cody Garbrandt ready for heavy-handed Deiveson Figueiredo?
Open Thread: Is Garbrandt ready to take on Figueiredo?
Stephie Haynes | January 16, 2024
0
Special clauses for Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey: Unique UFC contracts of Faber, Holm revealed
Special clauses for McGregor, Rousey: Unique UFC contracts of Faber, Holm revealed
Anton Tabuena | January 16, 2024
0
Read more stories