MMA News MMA Squared UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2
UFC headliner back in title picture, spells out his future demise

(mma)² - Look out Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev is coming for the UFC light heavyweight belt in 2024. It's gonna be messy.

By: Chris Rini | 2 hours
Magomed Ankalaev did what he was supposed to do: stop Johnny Walker without a trace of controversy and get back in the UFC light heavyweight title picture.

On paper, it was a good night for the division. A promising contender is back on track, calling out the champion in his post-fight interview just like a normal progression of events. But Magomed Ankalaev is no normal light heavyweight, he is in fact the most snakebit fighter in the division.

Magomed Ankalaev pounds some coffin nails into Johnny Walker during their UFC main event
Magomed Ankalaev pounds some coffin nails into Johnny Walker.

Magomed Ankalaev is no ordinary UFC light heavyweight

Let’s remember that this is the same Magomed Ankalaev who fought for the vacant UFC light heavyweight belt in 2022 against Jan Blachowicz and decided not to check leg kicks, a decision which left him hobbling around the octagon looking dangerously close to getting finished via leg kick TKO. Ankalaev woke up mid-fight, started wrestling Blachowicz and avoided total career derailment when the fight ended in a draw.

Magomed Ankalaev eats 25 leg kicks from Jan Blachowicz during their UFC fight
How can he kick?

I and many others have detailed the myriad stumbles in his nearly five-year long UFC run, but Saturday night in the post-fight presser Ankalaev laid the groundwork for a stunning pièce de résistance to dwarf all his previous troubles. This will make losing to Paul Craig and being dragged into multiple bouts with Ion Cutelaba and Johnny Walker seem like some Fight Genius moves. Magomed Ankalaev got on the mic and said he would stand with Alex Pereira. Forget wrestling, takedowns, or mixing up the martial arts. Stand and let him bang, bro.

Maybe I’m being too credulous and Ankalaev is sowing the seeds of misdirection, but I never got that vibe from him or any of the Dagestani Wrecking Crew. These guys come in with a game plan and stick to it. They rarely play mind games and Ankalaev has shown very little in the way of a sense of humor throughout his run in the UFC. Unlike Dana White, I do take Ankalaev literally.

Jim Miller vs Gabriel Benitez
Jim Miller adds to his own legacy, defeating Gabriel Benitez this past Saturday night.

Next title challenger for Alex Pereira?

This is setting up a ridiculous and potentially humorous twist on Alex Pereira’s career. The Brazilian kickboxer has rarely had his takedown and grappling defenses tested outside of a single round of back control by Jan Blachowicz (who then gassed out).

If Ankalaev does fight Pereira for the title, do you think he will eschew checking leg kicks against one of the best in the division? Will he trade left hooks with an absolute steamroller?

One wonders if the MMA Gods are having a laugh, if they’re pulling strings behind the scenes so that a kickboxer gets to ascend to double, maybe even triple champ status without ever having to wrestle or grapple.

I’ll be back on the BE substack on Thursday with an art gallery of the most promising young talents fighting this month. I was tremendously impressed by Mario Bautista, Bruna Silva, and am especially looking forward to Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev.

Chris Rini
Chris Rini is an artist and BloodyElbow’s editorial cartoonist. He has been an artist since 1996 and publishes an annual book called The Fine Art of Violence. Chris has worked in Mixed Martial arts since 2013 and in his spare time makes terrariums, plays keyboards, and trains BJJ.

