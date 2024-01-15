Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach addresses talk of UFC 300 return

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov return for UFC 300?

Ahead of another UFC PPV event, this edition of the MMA Hangover is quite loaded. We’re starting off with comeback rumors about Khabib Nurmagomedov, which his former coach Javier Mendez quickly addressed.

Coach clarifies rumors about Khabib Nurmagomedov returning at UFC 300

We’re merely three months away from UFC 300, and the buzz surrounding the event’s headliner is growing louder. With Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz being distant possibilities, another big name entered the discussion: Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It all began with this snippet from a recent interview with Khabib’s coach, Javier Mendez, which, to be fair, does hold ambiguity enough to raise some questions.

Javier Mendez says Khabib Nurmagomedov is back training with him for the first time since he retired back in 2020 and gives update on potential comeback‼️🚨



“He’s always training. Always training. But he’s never trained with me. You understand?



It didn’t take long before these statements caught the attention of Chael Sonnen, who then gave this theory:

“There is a reason that Belal and Leon isn’t booked and that might come around, but if that comes around that’s because the reason I speak of fell out. But there is a reason,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

“Khabib is training for a reason. Khabib is not fighting at 155 pounds ever again and Dana’s not putting on UFC 300 without a title on top of the bill.”

As the story begins to take shape, Mendez quickly doused the fire in a recent interview with Helen Yee.

🚨 BREAKING: Exclusive from Coach Javier Mendez, Khabib will NOT be fighting at #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/eINqXC3rZn — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) January 13, 2024

“Stop all this nonsense regarding Khabib coming back and me and him training,” he said.

“We’re not discussing training. We never have. Khabib is still devoted to what he said: He’s devoted his time to his family. He’s not working people’s corners. He’s not gonna ever fight.

“To my knowledge, it has never been spoken about.”

Khabib retired in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje to successfully defend the undisputed lightweight title for the third time. He went on to transition as a promoter and coach, helping Islam Makhachev secure the 155-pound belt.

Now 35, the chances for a return are slim to none. Leave the man be.

Jim Miller wants a new nickname for UFC 300

Jim Miller is already looking at his next fight after a huge win this Saturday at UFC Vegas 84. The 40-year-old veteran wants to be part of UFC 300 against fellow future legend Matt Brown.

But Miller, who goes by the monicker ‘A-10,’ wants a new nickname for this special event.

“I don’t know if Bruce [Buffer] will introduce me as Jim ‘F–ng’ Miller,” Miller told the press during the post-fight scrum.

“I don’t know if he swears when he’s working. He definitely swears when he’s not. I think it would be cool. I think it would be cool to maybe open the pay-per-view with that.

“I think doing that in front of the T-Mobile full of fans would be awesome. I think that would get me super fired up.”

Miller, who continues to rack up wins and impress both old-school and current fanbases, feels he earned this proposed nickname.

“I earned that nickname. I earned that nickname by the way I do business inside the octagon and even outside. I earned that nickname from a guy that was matchmaking at UFC 2. When Joe Silva calls you that, it’s pretty cool.

“I’m glad that the fans are behind it. It’s not the easiest nickname to promote, but it’s there.”

Jim ‘F–ng’ Miller. Sure, I’m all for it. Make it happen, UFC.

Michael Chandler seemingly counting down the days before he fights Conor McGregor, who announced their matchup for June 29th.

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t looking to stick around for too long.

What I refuse to do is be like a lot of these other fighters who stuck around too long. That just won’t happen. Your boy Bones Jones over here, despite what a lot of people may like to think. Ive set myself up pretty well in life. I want Stipe for my résumé, outside of that, I… — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 9, 2024

Jim Miller made some callouts after his Saturday night win, and he’s gotten two out of three responses so far.

