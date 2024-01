Sumo Stomp! 2024 Hatsu Basho: Day 2 results, highlights and analysis

Preview

The 2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo kicks off this Sunday (January 14) in Tokyo and will continue for 15 straight days. This is your home for all the results, along with some highlights and analysis of what all goes down.

The 2024 hatsu basho (New Year Tournament) is exciting for a number of reasons, but chief among them is that ozeki Kirishima can seal a promotion to yokozuna if he wins the whole thing. There are number of other wrestlers looking to make waves in this tournament, you can read about them in my preview below:

Banzuke

Result East Rank West Result 1-1 Terunofuji ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ณ Yokozuna 2-0 Kirishima ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ณ Ozeki Hoshoryu ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ณ 2-0 Ozeki Takakeisho ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 2-0 2-0 Kotonowaka ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Sekiwake Daieisho ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 2-0 1-1 Takayasu ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Komusubi Ura ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 0-2 1-1 Wakamotoharu ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M1 Atamifuji ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 0-2 0-2 Midorifuji ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M2 Abi ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 0-2 0-2 Gonoyama ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M3 Hokutofuji ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 1-1 1-1 Tobizaru ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M4 Shodai ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 1-1 0-2 Ryuden ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M5 Nishikigi ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 1-1 1-1 Kinbozan ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ฟ M6 Shonannoumi ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 1-1 0-2 Ichiyamamoto ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M7 Asanoyama ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 2-0 1-1 Hokuseiho ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M8 Hiradoumi ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 2-0 1-1 Mitakeumi ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M9 Meisei ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 0-2 1-1 Tamawashi ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ณ M10 Sadanoumi ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 1-1 1-1 Tsurugisho ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M11 Oho ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 1-1 1-1 Takanosho ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M12 Myogiryu ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 0-2 2-0 Churanoumi ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M13 Endo ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 1-1 1-1 Kotoshoho ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M14 Onosho ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 1-1 0-2 Tomokaze ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M15 Onosato ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 2-0 2-0 Takarafuji ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M16 Bushozan ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต 0-2 2-0 Shimazuumi ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต M17 Aoiyama ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ฌ 0-2

Results, Highlights and Analysis

Day 1

Results

Shimazuumi def. Aoiyama via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Bushozan via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Takarafuji def. Tomokaze via okuridashi (rear push out)

Kotoshoho def. Onosho via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Churanoumi def. Endo via yorikiri

Takanosho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Oho def. Tsurugisho via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)

Sadanoumi def. Tamawashi via okuridashi*

Mitakeumi def. Meisei via oshidashi*

Hiradoumi def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri

Asanoyama def. Ichiyamamoto oshidashi

Kinbozan def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Nishikigi def. Ryuden via suikuinage*

Shodai def. Tobizaru via oshidashi

Takayasu def. Hokutofuji via oshidashi*

Daieisho def. Gonoyama via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotonowaka def. Abi via oshidashi

Takakeisho def. Midorifuji via oshidashi*

Hoshoryu def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Kirishima def. Wakamotoharu via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Terunofuji def. Ura via oshidashi*

*Must see bouts

Quick Analysis

Sumo is back!

And on Day 1 of the Hatsu Basho, Terunofuji was back too (and he looked like a killer). He was given a softball to start the tournament, with newly promoted komusubi Ura. Teru is 6-1 versus Ura and he showed why. Ura couldn’t move the big man an inch. Terunofuji went for the kimedashi, which is what he used to win last time they met.

But Ura was able to pull out his arm. However, that lead to Terunofuji focusing off his ire onto a single arm of Ura’s, bending it back and threatening to destroy his shoulder. Ura went into panic mode to protect his limb and made himself an easy target for a push out. Check out the whole bout below:

Terunofuji (blue) defeats Ura (pink).

And here’s the replay, you can see how Terunofuji is able to steer Ura around with that arm lock and almost launch him out the ring when he releases him.

Terunofuji (black) defeats Ura (pink).

Kirishima, who is hoping to join Terunofuji in the yokozuna rank, got a win over Wakamotoharu to start his campaign. To win, he stood up his opponent and then hopped way out of danger, leaving Wakamotoharu fighting a ghost and inevitably falling through thin air.

Kirishima (foreground) defeats Wakamotoharu.

The other ozeki got wins on Day 1, too. Takakeisho faced Midorifuji. The little man faked a false start to try and hide his intention to henka Keisho, but it didn’t work. Takakeisho read the situation and was braced for the henka. After that he rushed Midorifuji to the boundary and got an easy shove out.

Hoshoryu picked up his first ever win against Atamifuji. The first time they met, in November, he was cocky in trying to rush out the bigger and stronger man. This time out, though, he showed more respect and elected to try and win with his next level judo prowess.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Hot shot rookie Onosato is also off to a winning start (in his top division debut). He schooled Bushozan with a slick hatakikomi.

Onosato (blue) defeats Bushozan (grey).

Day 2

Results

Takarafuji def. Aoiyama via okuridashi via hikkake (arm grabbing force out)

Shimazuumi def. Bushozan via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Kotoshoho via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Onosho def. Tomokaze via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Endo def. Takanosho via oshidashi

Churanoumi def. Myogiryu via okuridashi (rear push out)

Tamawashi def. Oho via oshidashi

Tsurugisho def. Sadanoumi via oshitaoshi

Hokuseiho def. Meisei via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Hiradoumi def. Mitakeumi via oshidashi*

Asanoyama def. Kinbozan via yorikiri*

Shonannoumi def. Ichiyamamoto via hatakikomi (slap down)

Tobizaru def. Nishikigi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Shodai def. Ryuden via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Hokutofuji def. Ura via hatakikomi*

Kotonowaka def. Gonoyama via uwatenage*

Daieisho def. Abi via oshidashi*

Kirishima def. Takayasu via oshidashi*

Takakeisho def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Hoshoryu def. Midorifuji via oshidashi

Wakamotoharu def. Terunofuji via yorikiri*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Wow. Only Day 2 of sumo in 2024 and we have a fascinating tournament on our hands, after Terunofuji was beaten by Wakamotoharu in a incredibly exciting match-up. Check it out in all it’s glory below.

Wakamotoharu (black) defeats Terunofuji (blue).

Wakamotoharu. who is coming off his worst performance in the last 12 months, showed a ton of guts and steel in this bout taking the fight to the monster Terunofuji. Terunofuji withstood the opening pressure (because he’s Terunofuji) and then drove Wakamotoharu back to the straw.

The Wakamotoharu we saw in Kyushu would have given up there, but 2024’s version dug in and fought with all he had. This was such a welcome sight after I felt legitimately concerned for the now former sekiwake in November.

After he stopped Terunofuji’s first assault, we had a stalemate. But it was Wakamotoharu who seized initiative and tried to end that stalemate, twice. The second time he bucked and drove forwards he was able to get a tired (and probably) hurting Terunofuji to the boundary and, lightly, over the straw. That’s the first kinboshi of Wakamotoharu’s career and, from a narrative point, probably his best and biggest win ever, too.

Terunofuji faltering means he gives all the ozeki a leg up on the competition. They all ran through their opposition today. Takakeisho put on a gutsy and powerful display against Atamifuji, Hoshoryu horsed a tricky Midorifuji off the ring and Kirishima surprised by out-muscling Takayasu.

Kirishima (black) defeats Takayasu (burgundy).

Takakeisho (black) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Elsewhere we had Kotonowaka looking masterful in defeating a pesky Gonoyama. Daieisho and Abi also had a fun fire fight in their 21st ever meeting. Battle Pug won to give him the 11-10 advantage in their head-to-head record.

Daieisho (magenta) defeats Abi (black).

Day 3

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 4

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 5

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 6

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 7

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 8

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 9

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 10

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 11

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 12

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 13

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 14

Results

Quick Analysis

Final Day

Results

Quick Analysis

How to watch

You can stream this tournament via the Abema TV app. Live sumo on Abema comes only with a paid subscription, which costs around $8 a month. The Abema app is entirely in Japanese with no English version. Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app. This is also entirely in Japanese with no English version. The Grand Sumo app also features unavoidable spoilers.

NHK World on YouTube may broadcast the makuuchi match-ups on a 24 hour delay.

Alternative methods to watch sumo, both live and on demand, can be found on Twitch and YouTube.

