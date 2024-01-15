Gordon Ryan facing new health troubles

Gordon Ryan has been called “the Michael Jordan of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). Ryan is a five–time ADCC World champion, two-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time Eddie Bravo Invitational champion. With 54 consecutive victories, and a record-breaking submission rate of 82%. He’s considered the greatest pound-for-pound no-gi grappler of all time

But in recent years Ryan has been hit with a string of health problems. A strep infection caught during Dubai trip led to ineffective antibiotics, and an extended hospital stay for an ear infection. These infections caused a relapse of Ryan’s stomach ulcers, creating more pain and weight loss. A tonsillitis surgery left him so diminished that his before and after photos went viral on social media.

ADCC champion Gordon Ryan before and after his current battle with severe illness pic.twitter.com/AWn4wau2O3 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 31, 2023

Gordon Ryan suffering more stomach issues

Ryan’s health issues forced him to cancel several appearances at the end of 2023, but he had hoped to return soon.

For fans hoping to see Ryan back on the mats in the near future, however, news doesn’t look good. The black belt under John Danaher and Garry Tonon recently gave fans an update on his health on social media.

I’m taking some time – I was going to make 2 posts, but I posted the stomach update in slide 2 and 3👉. I came back for ADCC 2022, which I barely made it to with my stomach. After ADCC, I got overconfident and went ahead and started competing again, which was against my initial plan. The 4th pena camp was the hardest I ever pushed my body. The last 2 weeks, my body shut down, and after my best camp ever, i couldn’t compete. Then, because of my stomach issues, my suppressed immune system took 45 days (on antibiotics) to clear a simple strep throat infection, which then colonized in my tonsils (also have strep and staph in my intestines), needing them to be removed. It took me 6 months to recover from that camp 😂. What I went through these last few weeks wasn’t fun. I was bedridden for weeks without eating, stomach full with bile, spending 3-4 hours a day belching and dry heaving in the bathroom. While living that, I’ve finally accepted and came to peace with the fact that my body can’t handle the amount of pressure I put it under until my stomach and immune system is 100% better. My immune system simply can’t handle the workload of camp after camp. I am going to attempt to, as hard as this is, not return to competition until my stomach on paper is 100% better. I don’t care how much money I lose, I don’t care what people think, I can not live like this. When people say that nothing in life matters but your health, they are absolutely right. Feeling like I have been, I’d trade it all just to be healthy. As much as it pains me, I’m going to attempt to step away from all competitions EXCEPT ADCC until my stomach is 100% healthy on paper, by the tests, and by how I feel. Working at half better is only working on borrowed time until my body shuts down again from the workload I put on it. Taking however much time i need to get 100% healthy. I believe it will be better long term, obviously for day to day life, but also competition success and reliability as an athlete showing up. As hard as this is, I will only be competing at ADCC until my health is 100% restored, and if it’s not, no one will ever do what I’ve done, so I can be at peace with that. Love you all ❤️💔

Gordon Ryan’s surprising PEDs stance

Unlike most athletes, Ryan is an outspoken supporter of PEDs. No hypocrisy here. Ryan “believes that allowing PEDs to make everyone “more physical” will be better for the sport and its athletes.”

“If the UFC ‘regresses’ back to the old days, this is amazing news,” Gordon Ryan wrote on social media.

“The reason people watch professional sports is almost exclusively for entertainment value. Few people who watch pro sports have any real desire to excel at those same sports, so really, they are just watching for the most entertainment.

“The higher the testosterone, the more physical the athletes are, the less prone to injury they are, the faster they recover, the longer they can compete, and the more entertaining and high paced they are,” he argued.

“The better they look, the more attention they draw, the more money they make.”

Naturally, some people speculate the PEDs are the reason for his health issues. Others disagre, popular YouTuber & PED expert Derek from “More Plates More Dates” made a whole video on Ryan’s health issues.

“I think that leaky gut is one of the things contributing to his stomach issues. I don’t think that it is a result of anadrol (PED) abuse.”

The ADCC’s no gi grappling championships take place starting August 17th in Las Vegas.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author