UFC Vegas 84: A great start to the new year

The path is clear for Jim Miller to fight at UFC 300. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC Vegas 84 just wrapped and overall, it was a pretty nice start to the new year. That said, it still had a couple terrible moments (looking at you Andrei Arlovski), but let’s focus on the positives before you guys start thinking we hate fights. Trust us when we say this, there are several contests that make us think the UFC got off to a positive start with this card. Let’s hope they can keep this momentum, even in the Apex.

A UFC ‘rivalry’ is put to bed

First and foremost, we finally get to put the ridiculous, forced “rivalry” of Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker to bed. Hallelujah! Back in October, the two faced off but the bout was cut short thanks to an illegal knee that Ankalaev threw. When the ringside physician was summoned to check Walker out, there was a breakdown of communication and as a result, the doctor decided he could not continue. The fight was ruled a no contest.

This sparked a lively debate on social media for about five minutes and was never spoken of again until the surprise announcement that the UFC wanted to run it back so soon after the first one. No matter, though, as Magomed ensured the man who once injured himself in a post-fight celebration wouldn’t be getting a crack at the belt any time soon.

Jim Miller should go straight to UFC 300

In the co-main event, we got to see what Chuck Mindenhall referred to as “the UFC’s greatest miracle,” and he would be right. Miller, with a mind-boggling 43 UFC fights to his credit—and 26 of them are wins!—put forth a perfect performance. He tore up Benitez’ leg, worked both the body and the head with powerful shots and then managed to sink in the choke at the end. His cardio never crapped out and he never looked aged or washed. A miracle indeed.

Jim Miller is very quietly the UFC’s greatest miracle. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) January 14, 2024

Mario Bautista looked great against a tough SOG

Ricky Simon and Mario Bautista put on a terrific fight, as well. The men came into the octagon with a singular purpose, go to war, and that is exactly what they did. Bautista just had more, was faster, and did more. It was a great win for him and should have his name on matchmakers’ minds when it comes to setting up the next few contender fights moving toward title eliminator territory.

UFC Vegas 84 Quick Results

The undercard had plenty of moments too, but we’ve got to save something for the episode. Let’s have a gander at the results from the entire event:

Don’t forget to check out the bonus section where the boys give their patented, five-star review of all the fights. You can’t get this anywhere…or can you? We like to think you can’t, so we’ll stick with that. Just be sure to listen!

