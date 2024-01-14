UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 – Winners and Losers

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network / IMAGO

The UFC kicked off 2024 with a UFC Fight Night event from the Apex in Las Vegas. For the most part, the event delivered. It got off to a bad start when the co-main event was cancelled just hours before. Fortunately, when the action finally began, it ended up delivering the goods. Seven of the eleven UFC fights on the card came to an end before the final bell, several of them emphatically. Of those that went to decision, only one would be considered either a stinker or ho-hum.

The main event’s finish was probably the most emphatic of all. Magomed Ankalaev knocked Johnny Walker to his butt, his back against the cage, before finishing off the lanky Brazilian with a viciouis uppercut directly on the nose. Walker crumpled as the referee stepped in, putting an emphatic end to the feud that began after their debacle of a first match in “the desert.” In the process, Ankalaev secured exactly what he needed.

But who were the real winners and losers of the event? Sure, 11 UFC fighters officially had their hand raised in victory, but that doesn’t always mean they are the true winners of the night. Same with those who didn’t get their hand raised. Just like not all wins are created equal, not all losses are either. I’ll give you the lowdown on who the biggest winners and losers of the event were. I’ll limit it to three in each category, doing my best to avoid having the same combatants of a contest in both categories. Let’s dig in!

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 – Winners

Magomed Ankalaev

Ankalaev didn’t need a victory. He needed an emphatic finish and he got that. Even though Ankalaev has delivered several awesome finishes over his career, he’s picked up the reputation of a boring UFC fighter. To be fair to Ankalaev’s detractors, he has delivered some tepid performances where he plays it safe to get the victory. To make matters worse, several of those highlight reel finishes only came after those tepid performances. Even with his unbeaten streak, Ankalaev needed to give the UFC brass a reason to once again shine a spotlight on him. He did just that.

Even though the UFC continues to show Jamahal Hill frequently as a ringside observer, there hasn’t been a hard update on when he’ll be recovered from his Achilles injury. Thus, while the UFC would probably prefer to have him be up next, it would be wise for them to wait until he is fully healed and allow for Alex Pereira to defend against their next best option instead. With Jiri Prochazka booked against Aleksander Rakic in April, Ankalaev is the only reasonable option left. It will be hard for the UFC to say otherwise given the brutal manner in which he destroyed Walker.

Jim Miller

Anyone who follows the UFC closely knows Jim Miller isn’t moving up the lightweight ladder. He’s aware of his limitations, as is the UFC. They aren’t going to be looking to move him into title contention. However, as the all-time record holder in both UFC fights and wins, he’s become a novelty. The UFC matches him up with opponents that present a reasonable challenge for the 40-year-old, and he’s won five of his last six UFC fights in the process after submitting Gabriel Benitez with a face crank.

Jim Miller extended his UFC record of wins by defeating Gabriel Benitez. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Given Benitez’s striking prowess, there was some worry that Miller might not be in shape to participate at UFC 300, a goal he stated several years ago given he participated in both UFC 100 and UFC 200. Provided Brock Lesnar isn’t looming in the background for a shocking return, that would make Miller the only fighter to do so. Given he appears to be largely unscathed, the hope amongst many is the UFC will make a priority of getting him on the card. After all, he is the ultimate lunchpail fighter in the annals of UFC history. It’s only appropriate the UFC allows him that type of recognition.

Nikolas Motta

There were a lot of pundits out there who figured Motta wasn’t deserving of his roster spot. After all, he was saved from taking an L thanks to a referee being a bit jumpy in a tough situation, resulting in a no contest despite Trey Ogden dominating the whole UFC fight. It looked like the UFC was going to use him as fodder for a hyped prospect in Tom Nolan, then be handed his walking papers. Alas, the best laid plans of mice and men don’t always come to fruition, to the benefit of Motta this time around.

In pre-fight interviews, Motta acknowledged he needed to stop waiting for the counter and be willing to attack first. The higher level of activity played out well, hurting Nolan early with a right cross and refusing to let up once he realized he had him on the ropes. I don’t see Motta becoming a major player in the division, but if he can perform with the style and confidence he displayed against Nolan, he can hang around and fight for the UFC for several more years yet.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 – Losers

Manel Kape

Kape was the biggest loser of the event without needing to step into the cage. Perhaps the most physically gifted flyweight on the roster, the UFC has been giving him every opportunity to make a rapid ascent up the division to get into title contention. 2023 saw a string of bad luck that cancelled several high profile contests, but Kape was given a chance to start 2024 off with a bang, getting a chance for revenge in drawing perennial contender Matheus Nicolau. Instead, Kape blew weight badly. It wasn’t given as the official reason for the cancellation, but it’s hard to believe it didn’t play a part.

It’s worth noting every pound in a blown weight cut means that much more in the smaller divisions. Thus, the 3.5 pounds Kape missed by really is that big of a deal. Given this is the second time Kape has blown his weight cut, it’s fair to question if we’ve seen the last of Kape at flyweight. Anyone who says size doesn’t matter doesn’t know much about fights. Kape could win some UFC fights at 135, but I’d be shocked if he were to be a contender. It’s possible Kape has blown up his whole career with his two botched weight cuts.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta

I get that Cortes-Acosta managed to walk out of the event with a W. It wasn’t a controversial W either, clearly outworking Andrei Arlovski. But it was a boring decision victory over an aged and fragile Andrei Arlovski that saw him showboating. Sure, Cortes-Acosta didn’t pay a price for his showboating, but nothing will cause a UFC fighter to lose the respect of fans quicker than showboating when their performance is nothing to showboat about. And Cortes-Acosta really had nothing to showboat about.

Despite a 4-1 UFC record, Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s run has been missing something. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Any sort of finish would have provided some sort of justification. Cortes-Acosta never made a serious effort to put away the vet. Instead, he was all too happy to fight Arlovski’s type of fight, which also happens to be the least entertaining UFC fight for fans. Given the UFC was attempting to serve Arlovski on a platter to Cortes-Acosta, he needed to do more than just get a W. He didn’t do that and proceeded to act in a manner that should only be reserved for real entertainers. The potential is still there, but Cortes-Acosta needs to start delivering finishes if he wants to maintain a push.

Matthew Semelsberger

Semelsberger put on a competitive UFC fight with Preston Parsons. His inclusion on here isn’t saying he fought like crap by any means. His inclusion on here is an indication that he is clearly in decline. Semelsberger’s burst isn’t quite what it once was, proving unable to deliver a knockdown for the first time after having delivered at least one in each of his previous four contests. That’s not to say Semelsberger is done as a UFC fighter just because he didn’t get a knock down, but for someone who is so dependent upon their power, that’s troubling.

The other part that’s troubling to me is Semelsberger has clearly been putting in the work to tighten up his technique. Even with Semelsberger looking better in some of his areas of weakness, he was still unable to take a single round off Parsons. If his athleticism is in decline, Semelsberger may be looking at the close of his UFC career in short order. Given he has willingly stepped in on short notice on several occasions – including this contest – I don’t see the UFC cutting him loose quite yet. But there’s no doubt that leash is getting shorter.

