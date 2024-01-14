Sumo Stomp! 2024 Hatsu Basho: Day 1 results, highlights and analysis

Jump to
Preview
The 2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo kicks off this Sunday (January 14) in Tokyo and will continue for 15 straight days. This is your home for all the results, along with some highlights and analysis of what all goes down.
The 2024 hatsu basho (New Year Tournament) is exciting for a number of reasons, but chief among them is that ozeki Kirishima can seal a promotion to yokozuna if he wins the whole thing. There are number of other wrestlers looking to make waves in this tournament, you can read about them in my preview below:
Banzuke
|Result
|East
|Rank
|West
|Result
|1-0
|Terunofuji 🇲🇳
|Yokozuna
|1-0
|Kirishima 🇲🇳
|Ozeki
|Hoshoryu 🇲🇳
|1-0
|Ozeki
|Takakeisho 🇯🇵
|1-0
|1-0
|Kotonowaka 🇯🇵
|Sekiwake
|Daieisho 🇯🇵
|1-0
|1-0
|Takayasu 🇯🇵
|Komusubi
|Ura 🇯🇵
|0-1
|0-1
|Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵
|M1
|Atamifuji 🇯🇵
|0-1
|0-1
|Midorifuji 🇯🇵
|M2
|Abi 🇯🇵
|0-1
|0-1
|Gonoyama 🇯🇵
|M3
|Hokutofuji 🇯🇵
|0-1
|0-1
|Tobizaru 🇯🇵
|M4
|Shodai 🇯🇵
|1-0
|0-1
|Ryuden 🇯🇵
|M5
|Nishikigi 🇯🇵
|1-0
|1-0
|Kinbozan 🇰🇿
|M6
|Shonannoumi 🇯🇵
|0-1
|0-1
|Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵
|M7
|Asanoyama 🇯🇵
|1-0
|0-1
|Hokuseiho 🇯🇵
|M8
|Hiradoumi 🇯🇵
|1-0
|1-0
|Mitakeumi 🇯🇵
|M9
|Meisei 🇯🇵
|0-1
|0-1
|Tamawashi 🇲🇳
|M10
|Sadanoumi 🇯🇵
|1-0
|0-1
|Tsurugisho 🇯🇵
|M11
|Oho 🇯🇵
|1-0
|1-0
|Takanosho 🇯🇵
|M12
|Myogiryu 🇯🇵
|0-1
|1-0
|Churanoumi 🇯🇵
|M13
|Endo 🇯🇵
|0-1
|1-0
|Kotoshoho 🇯🇵
|M14
|Onosho 🇯🇵
|0-1
|0-1
|Tomokaze 🇯🇵
|M15
|Onosato 🇯🇵
|1-0
|1-0
|Takarafuji 🇯🇵
|M16
|Bushozan 🇯🇵
|0-1
|1-0
|Shimazuumi 🇯🇵
|M17
|Aoiyama 🇧🇬
|0-1
Results, Highlights and Analysis
Day 1
Results
Shimazuumi def. Aoiyama via yorikiri (frontal force out)
Onosato def. Bushozan via hatakikomi (slap down)*
Takarafuji def. Tomokaze via okuridashi (rear push out)
Kotoshoho def. Onosho via oshidashi (frontal push out)
Churanoumi def. Endo via yorikiri
Takanosho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi
Oho def. Tsurugisho via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)
Sadanoumi def. Tamawashi via okuridashi*
Mitakeumi def. Meisei via oshidashi*
Hiradoumi def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri
Asanoyama def. Ichiyamamoto oshidashi
Kinbozan def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri
Nishikigi def. Ryuden via suikuinage*
Shodai def. Tobizaru via oshidashi
Takayasu def. Hokutofuji via oshidashi*
Daieisho def. Gonoyama via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*
Kotonowaka def. Abi via oshidashi
Takakeisho def. Midorifuji via oshidashi*
Hoshoryu def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*
Kirishima def. Wakamotoharu via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*
Terunofuji def. Ura via oshidashi*
*Must see bouts
Quick Analysis
Sumo is back!
And on Day 1 of the Hatsu Basho, Terunofuji was back too (and he looked like a killer). He was given a softball to start the tournament, with newly promoted komusubi Ura. Teru is 6-1 versus Ura and he showed why. Ura couldn’t move the big man an inch. Terunofuji went for the kimedashi, which is what he used to win last time they met. But Ura was able to pull out his arm. However, that lead to Terunofuji focusing off his ire onto a single arm of Ura’s, bending it back and threatening to destroy his shoulder. Ura went into panic mode to protect his limb and made himself an easy target for a push out. Check out the whole bout below:
And here’s the replay, you can see how Terunofuji is able to steer Ura around with that arm lock and almost launch him out the ring when he releases him.
Kirishima, who is hoping to join Terunofuji in the yokozuna rank, got a win over Wakamotoharu to start his campaign. To win, he stood up his opponent and then hopped way out of danger, leaving Wakamotoharu fighting a ghost and inevitably falling through thin air.
The other ozeki got wins on Day 1, too. Takakeisho faced Midorifuji. The little man faked a false start to try and hide his intention to henka Keisho, but it didn’t work. Takakeisho read the situation and was braced for the henka. After that he rushed Midorifuji to the boundary and got an easy shove out.
Hoshoryu picked up his first ever win against Atamifuji. The first time they met, in November, he was cocky in trying to rush out the bigger and stronger man. This time out, though, he showed more respect and elected to try and win with his next level judo prowess.
Hot shot rookie Onosato is also off to a winning start (in his top division debut). He schooled Bushozan with a slick hatakikomi.
Day 2
Results
Takarafuji vs. Aoiyama
Shimazuumi vs. Bushozan
Kotoshoho vs. Onosato
Tomokaze vs. Onosho
Takanosho vs. Endo
Churanoumi vs. Myogiryu
Tamawashi vs. Oho
Tsurugisho vs. Sadanoumi
Hokuseiho vs. Meisei
Mitakeumi vs. Hiradoumi
Kinbozan vs. Asanoyama
Ichiyamamoto vs. Shonannoumi
Tobizaru vs. Nishikigi
Ryuden vs. Shodai
Hokutofuji vs. Ura
Kotonowaka vs. Gonoyama
Abi vs. Daieisho
Kirishima vs. Takayasu
Atamifuji vs. Takakeisho
Midorifuji vs. Hoshoryu
Terunofuji vs. Wakamotoharu
Quick Analysis
Day 3
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 4
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 5
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 6
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 7
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 8
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 9
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 10
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 11
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 12
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 13
Results
Quick Analysis
Day 14
Results
Quick Analysis
Final Day
Results
Quick Analysis
How to watch
You can stream this tournament via the Abema TV app. Live sumo on Abema comes only with a paid subscription, which costs around $8 a month. The Abema app is entirely in Japanese with no English version. Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app. This is also entirely in Japanese with no English version. The Grand Sumo app also features unavoidable spoilers.
NHK World on YouTube may broadcast the makuuchi match-ups on a 24 hour delay.
Alternative methods to watch sumo, both live and on demand, can be found on Twitch and YouTube.
Don’t want to miss an update? Subscribe to my Substack, Sumo Stomp!, for a heads up on all my sumo content. It’s completely free and a place for fellow sumo stans to hang and chat about what’s happening in the world of sumo.
Join Sumo Stomp!
Subscribe to the Substack!
About the author