Sumo Stomp! 2024 Hatsu Basho: Day 1 results, highlights and analysis

The 2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo kicks off this Sunday (January 14) in Tokyo and will continue for 15 straight days. This is your home for all the results, along with some highlights and analysis of what all goes down.

The 2024 hatsu basho (New Year Tournament) is exciting for a number of reasons, but chief among them is that ozeki Kirishima can seal a promotion to yokozuna if he wins the whole thing. There are number of other wrestlers looking to make waves in this tournament, you can read about them in my preview below:

Banzuke

Result East Rank West Result 1-0 Terunofuji 🇲🇳 Yokozuna 1-0 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 1-0 Ozeki Takakeisho 🇯🇵 1-0 1-0 Kotonowaka 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Daieisho 🇯🇵 1-0 1-0 Takayasu 🇯🇵 Komusubi Ura 🇯🇵 0-1 0-1 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 M1 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 0-1 0-1 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 M2 Abi 🇯🇵 0-1 0-1 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M3 Hokutofuji 🇯🇵 0-1 0-1 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M4 Shodai 🇯🇵 1-0 0-1 Ryuden 🇯🇵 M5 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 1-0 1-0 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 M6 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 0-1 0-1 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 M7 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 1-0 0-1 Hokuseiho 🇯🇵 M8 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 1-0 1-0 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 M9 Meisei 🇯🇵 0-1 0-1 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 M10 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 1-0 0-1 Tsurugisho 🇯🇵 M11 Oho 🇯🇵 1-0 1-0 Takanosho 🇯🇵 M12 Myogiryu 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 M13 Endo 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 M14 Onosho 🇯🇵 0-1 0-1 Tomokaze 🇯🇵 M15 Onosato 🇯🇵 1-0 1-0 Takarafuji 🇯🇵 M16 Bushozan 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Shimazuumi 🇯🇵 M17 Aoiyama 🇧🇬 0-1

Results, Highlights and Analysis

Day 1

Results

Shimazuumi def. Aoiyama via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Bushozan via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Takarafuji def. Tomokaze via okuridashi (rear push out)

Kotoshoho def. Onosho via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Churanoumi def. Endo via yorikiri

Takanosho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Oho def. Tsurugisho via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)

Sadanoumi def. Tamawashi via okuridashi*

Mitakeumi def. Meisei via oshidashi*

Hiradoumi def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri

Asanoyama def. Ichiyamamoto oshidashi

Kinbozan def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Nishikigi def. Ryuden via suikuinage*

Shodai def. Tobizaru via oshidashi

Takayasu def. Hokutofuji via oshidashi*

Daieisho def. Gonoyama via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotonowaka def. Abi via oshidashi

Takakeisho def. Midorifuji via oshidashi*

Hoshoryu def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Kirishima def. Wakamotoharu via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Terunofuji def. Ura via oshidashi*

*Must see bouts

Quick Analysis

Sumo is back!

And on Day 1 of the Hatsu Basho, Terunofuji was back too (and he looked like a killer). He was given a softball to start the tournament, with newly promoted komusubi Ura. Teru is 6-1 versus Ura and he showed why. Ura couldn’t move the big man an inch. Terunofuji went for the kimedashi, which is what he used to win last time they met. But Ura was able to pull out his arm. However, that lead to Terunofuji focusing off his ire onto a single arm of Ura’s, bending it back and threatening to destroy his shoulder. Ura went into panic mode to protect his limb and made himself an easy target for a push out. Check out the whole bout below:

And here’s the replay, you can see how Terunofuji is able to steer Ura around with that arm lock and almost launch him out the ring when he releases him.

Terunofuji (black) defeats Ura (pink).

Kirishima, who is hoping to join Terunofuji in the yokozuna rank, got a win over Wakamotoharu to start his campaign. To win, he stood up his opponent and then hopped way out of danger, leaving Wakamotoharu fighting a ghost and inevitably falling through thin air.

Kirishima (foreground) defeats Wakamotoharu.

The other ozeki got wins on Day 1, too. Takakeisho faced Midorifuji. The little man faked a false start to try and hide his intention to henka Keisho, but it didn’t work. Takakeisho read the situation and was braced for the henka. After that he rushed Midorifuji to the boundary and got an easy shove out.

Hoshoryu picked up his first ever win against Atamifuji. The first time they met, in November, he was cocky in trying to rush out the bigger and stronger man. This time out, though, he showed more respect and elected to try and win with his next level judo prowess.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Hot shot rookie Onosato is also off to a winning start (in his top division debut). He schooled Bushozan with a slick hatakikomi.

Onosato (blue) defeats Bushozan (grey).

Day 2

Results

Takarafuji vs. Aoiyama

Shimazuumi vs. Bushozan

Kotoshoho vs. Onosato

Tomokaze vs. Onosho

Takanosho vs. Endo

Churanoumi vs. Myogiryu

Tamawashi vs. Oho

Tsurugisho vs. Sadanoumi

Hokuseiho vs. Meisei

Mitakeumi vs. Hiradoumi

Kinbozan vs. Asanoyama

Ichiyamamoto vs. Shonannoumi

Tobizaru vs. Nishikigi

Ryuden vs. Shodai

Hokutofuji vs. Ura

Kotonowaka vs. Gonoyama

Abi vs. Daieisho

Kirishima vs. Takayasu

Atamifuji vs. Takakeisho

Midorifuji vs. Hoshoryu

Terunofuji vs. Wakamotoharu

Quick Analysis

Day 3

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 4

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 5

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 6

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 7

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 8

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 9

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 10

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 11

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 12

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 13

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 14

Results

Quick Analysis

Final Day

Results

Quick Analysis

How to watch

You can stream this tournament via the Abema TV app. Live sumo on Abema comes only with a paid subscription, which costs around $8 a month. The Abema app is entirely in Japanese with no English version. Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app. This is also entirely in Japanese with no English version. The Grand Sumo app also features unavoidable spoilers.

NHK World on YouTube may broadcast the makuuchi match-ups on a 24 hour delay.

Alternative methods to watch sumo, both live and on demand, can be found on Twitch and YouTube.

