Artur Beterbiev clubs Callum Smith to keep immaculate KO streak, Bivol bout imminent

The WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight title was on the line in Quebec, Canada as Artur Beterbiev clubbed former super middleweight champion, Callum Smith, to a corner’s stoppage in round seven. The even saw Beterbiev retain his three titles and set up the potential undisputed matchup with Dmitry Bivol.

The title fight ended in the seventh round after Beterbiev knocked Smith down. Beterbiev let loose a barrage of bombs and Smith’s trainer, Buddy McGirt, stepped in on the second knockdown to say that he’d seen enough.

Artur Beterbiev: Ready for undisputed

Centre Videotron in Quebec City was electric as Artur Beterbiev moved to 20-0 with 20 knockouts. It’s also worth noting that Callum Smith had never been knocked down until the seventh of round of tonight’s fight.

Smith started methodical, looking to establish his jab on the night. But Artur Beterbiev took his time, as he does, and landed several great punches to add cumulative damage to Smith. As the rounds came, the damage added up as Beterbiev started to land more and more of those heavy-handed shots he’s so strong with.

In round seven, Smith hit the canvas after being hurt and having the Canadian pour on the damage. As he beat the eight count, Callum Smith was in a bad way and didn’t have an opportunity to survive. Artur Beterbiev landed shots, picking and choosing which were to be heavy and which were to just touch Smith. As Smith hit the canvas the second time, it was clear he was not going to make it out of the seventh round. The loss was Smith’s first since losing to Canelo Alvarez in 2020 at super middleweight.

Beterbiev vs. Bivol: An undisputed champion

In his post fight interview, Artur Beterbiev was humble as usual. Always looking to be a better boxer, Beterbiev credited his team and luck as to what he believed got him his 20th pro victory tonight.

“Again, it’s because of luck. It’s my coach, our team is working hard with me,” Beterbiev said post fight. “We have a couple of strategies. We don’t always do only one. We need to be prepared for several strategies. He gave me a good fight, he stayed strong. Today, luck is on my side.”

When asked about an undisputed matchup with Dmitry Bivol, Beterbiev said, “Yes, of course, I need another fourth belt.” Bob Arum said to this that he planned on meeting with the Saudis to make the undisputed fight with Bivol after March.

Bivol is coming off of a win over Lyndon Arthur last December. That unanimous decision victory saw Bivol move to 22-0. The Bivol vs. Beterbiev fight would be a massive fight, and if it’s in Saudi Arabia, will have huge purses too.

Elsewhere on the card

The fight in Quebec City featured another title fight between Jason Moloney and Saul Sanchez. That fight went down to a majority decision that handed Moloney his first title defense. The fight was a back and forth affair that went down to the wire.

Christian Mbilli scored a sixth round knockout over Rohan Murdock in a closer fight than most thought would happen.

