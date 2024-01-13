Subscribe
UFC Vegas 84: Get that money Andrei Arlovski

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to break down the preliminary card from this week's UFC Vegas 84 event.

By: Stephie Haynes | 2 hours

Listen to The MMA Vivisection Now!

Andrei Arlovski keeps on keeping on

UFC is back, baby! And by “back,” we mean back at the Apex. But, all is not lost, as the prelims are actually kind of good. That said, don’t let the featured prelim fool you, because that fight is very likely going to be bad. It’s a heavyweight fight, after all, and we know how those go when the top of the division isn’t fighting.

Andrei Arlovski fought Don’Tale Mayes on his last trip to the UFC APEX. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

We can’t hate on Andrei Arlovski, though. The man is 44 years old and is commanding six-figure purses to fight whomever they put in front of him, although lately, it’s been the likes of Cortes-Acosta, Chase Sherman, Jake Collier, Jared Vanderaa, and most recently, Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Don’Tale Mayes, both of whom defeated the Belarussian former champion.

UFC Vegas 84: The curious case of Andrei Arlovski

Cortes-Acosta has been fighting similar caliber opponents, so it’s not exactly out of the realm of possibility for Arlovski to get a win, but honestly, it’s starting to look like the “Pitbull” might finally be ready for the fat lady to sing. We’ll have to see how it all pans out on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the rest of the undercard to see what we’re working with:

UFC Vegas 84 Prelim card

In case you haven’t noticed, there are some fresh faces dotting the prelims. Of those gentlemen, we think Tom Nolan and Jean Silva might be worth paying attention to. This is do or die time for Nikolas Motta who hasn’t had a very impressive run in the UFC. His opponent, Tom Nolan, is a very aggressive striker with KO power. Motta will have to dig deep if he wants to ensure his roster spot doesn’t end up in another up-and-comers hands.

Nikolas Motta is at a crossroads at UFC Vegas 84. | Diego Ribas / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Don’t forget to check out the bonus section for a great review of the UFC 296 preliminary card. Make sure to tune in immediately after this weekend’s fights for breakdowns and analysis on our 6th Round Post-Fight Show.

UFC Vegas 84: This again?

