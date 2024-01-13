Is Jon Jones’ UFC legacy at stake if he ducks a fight with Tom Aspinall?

Jon Jones after his win at UFC 285. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Who will Jon Jones fight next?

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was set to fight semi-retired former champ Stipe Miocic in November but had to bow out due to injury just weeks before the bout. That gave Tom Aspinall the opportunity to fight Sergei Pavlovich for the interim belt at UFC 295.

Aspinall seized that opportunity with both hands, finishing Pavlovich quickly to claim UFC gold. Smelling blood Aspinall has been very active in calling out the older, slower (though still probably very good) Jon Jones. Aspinall has gone so far as to ask for Jones to be stripped of his title should he fail to agree to face him in a unification bout.

Despite all this, things are quiet… Nothing from Jones… Nothing from the UFC… Will Jones be at UFC 300? If so will it be against this young buck or will he get his initial wish, fighting Stipe Miocic, one of the greatest heavyweight champions in UFC history (who is well past his prime) before calling it a career.

Jones told avoiding Aspinall would tarnish his legacy

Former UFC champion and veteran commentator Michael Bisping recently spoke about the stakes for Jon Jones with regards to his next career move. And ‘The Count’ thinks Jones would make a massive mistake if he tries to bypass a fight with Tom Aspinall.

“He doesn’t have anything to prove, other than he can beat Tom Aspinall,” Bisping said of Jones (ht MMA Junkie). “If he does retire right now, that is always going to be the narrative. There’s people out there – and I know this annoys Jones, so I’m sorry to bring it up – people say that he avoided Francis Ngannou. I’m not saying that, but that’s a narrative that exists. I don’t think that’s true, but people do say that.

“If he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall, if he beats Stipe, that will forever be the narrative. That will forever be the narrative – that he’s ducking Tom Aspinall, that he’s afraid of Tom Aspinall, that he looks at Tom Aspinall – this gigantic man, a true heavyweight that moves like a middleweight, that has ridiculous finishing ability, a heavyweight Georges St-Pierre, a mixed martial arts version of Muhammad Ali, (and is scared).”

“How on earth can Jon Jones retire when there’s another active, defending heavyweight champion?” Bisping continued. “You just can’t do that. That is madness, and it will affect his legacy and tarnish his accomplishments forever.”

What is Jon Jones’ legacy at this point?

If what happened inside the Octagon was all that mattered, Jon Jones would be a shoe-in for GOAT status at Light Heavyweight. Unfortunately for Jones, and his fans, a whole lot happens outside the UFC Octagon.

Things like hit-and-run incidents, failed drug tests (once for cocaine metabolites, once for a sexual performance enhancer no less), becoming the only UFC fighter to be stripped of the title twice, more failed drug tests (for clomiphene, Turinabol, and letrozole), a record third title stripping, domestic violence allegations, and much much more.

What will Jones’ legacy be if he walks away now, versus takes one more fight and beats either Miocic or Aspinall. Does it change that much? Will he still be the greatest fighter ever, despite being one of the hardest fighters to like/support?

Personally, I’m an inside-the-Octagon kind of guy and I don’t expect my favorite administrators of violent beatdowns to be good people outside the cage so Jones’ legacy is safe with me.

What do you think?

