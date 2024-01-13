UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Join us tonight (January 13th) as we cover the very first UFC event of the new year, UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, which is kicking off from he APEX facility in Las Vegas. The top of the billing will see the instant rematch between the #3 rated light heavyweight, Magomed Ankalaev and the #7 rated, Johnny Walker. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 4:00 pm ET.

Who could ever forget that odd October encounter in the Abu Dhabi desert where Johnny Walker not only had to negotiate an eye poke, but also had to battle a mysterious case of an exam proctor masquerading around as a ringside physician. Following the no contest, it was only right for Walker and Ankalaev to get rebooked ASAP. The extra layer of fun here is the chaos that’s just about guaranteed with these guys. Ankalaev’s tilts keep getting more and more weird, while Walker has been involved in some wonky situations.

The co-main event for this UFC fight night was supposed to be the rematch between the UFC’s #6 ranked, Manel Kape, and the #5 ranked, Matheus Nicolau. However, after a horribly botched weight cut from Kape, that bout has been scrapped altogether. The match being promoted to co-main status is im Miller vs. Gabriel Benítez. That’s right. Jim ‘*******’ Miller is in the co-main event, which should further prepare him for the upcoming UFC 300.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 takes place on December 9th, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET.

MattxDavies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 Full fight card results

Main card

MattxDavies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Prelims

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. MAKE SURE THIS IS APPROPRIATE

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author