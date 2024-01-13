Subscribe
UFC Results MMA News MMA Results UFC Event
0

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Check out the results for tonight's UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 live mma fight card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 44 seconds

Join us tonight (January 13th) as we cover the very first UFC event of the new year, UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, which is kicking off from he APEX facility in Las Vegas. The top of the billing will see the instant rematch between the #3 rated light heavyweight, Magomed Ankalaev and the #7 rated, Johnny Walker. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 4:00 pm ET.

Who could ever forget that odd October encounter in the Abu Dhabi desert where Johnny Walker not only had to negotiate an eye poke, but also had to battle a mysterious case of an exam proctor masquerading around as a ringside physician. Following the no contest, it was only right for Walker and Ankalaev to get rebooked ASAP. The extra layer of fun here is the chaos that’s just about guaranteed with these guys. Ankalaev’s tilts keep getting more and more weird, while Walker has been involved in some wonky situations.

The co-main event for this UFC fight night was supposed to be the rematch between the UFC’s #6 ranked, Manel Kape, and the #5 ranked, Matheus Nicolau. However, after a horribly botched weight cut from Kape, that bout has been scrapped altogether. The match being promoted to co-main status is im Miller vs. Gabriel Benítez. That’s right. Jim ‘*******’ Miller is in the co-main event, which should further prepare him for the upcoming UFC 300.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 takes place on December 9th, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET.

May 12, 2023, Charlotte, NC, North Carolina, USA: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - May 12: Johnny Walker weighs in at 205.5lb ahead of his fight at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida on May 12th, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Charlotte, NC USA - ZUMAp175 20230512_zsa_p175_016
MattxDavies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 Full fight card results

Main card

May 13, 2023, Charlotte, NC, North Carolina, USA: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - May 13: (L-R) Johnny Walker kicks Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida on May 13th, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Charlotte, NC USA - ZUMAp175 20230513_zsa_p175_204
MattxDavies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Prelims

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. MAKE SURE THIS IS APPROPRIATE

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC co-main event cancelled at the last minute
UFC co-main event cancelled at the last minute
Zane Simon | January 13, 2024
0
ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
Eddie Mercado | January 12, 2024
0
Goodbye Derek Schott (aka Punisher Bass), we’ll miss you UPDATED again
Goodbye Derek Schott (aka Punisher Bass), we'll miss you
Nate Wilcox | January 12, 2024
0
Read more stories