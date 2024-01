Sumo Stomp! 2024 Hatsu Basho: Results, highlights and analysis

Preview

The 2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo kicks off this Sunday (January 14) in Tokyo and will continue for 15 straight days. This is your home for all the results, along with some highlights and analysis of what all goes down.

The 2024 hatsu basho (New Year Tournament) is exciting for a number of reasons, but chief among them is that ozeki Kirishima can seal a promotion to yokozuna if he wins the whole thing. There are number of other wrestlers looking to make waves in this tournament, you can read about them in my preview below:

Banzuke

Result East Rank West Result 0-0 Terunofuji 🇲🇳 Yokozuna 0-0 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 0-0 Ozeki Takakeisho 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Kotonowaka 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Daieisho 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Takayasu 🇯🇵 Komusubi Ura 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 M1 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 M2 Abi 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M3 Hokutofuji 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M4 Shodai 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Ryuden 🇯🇵 M5 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 M6 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 M7 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Hokuseiho 🇯🇵 M8 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 M9 Meisei 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 M10 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Tsurugisho 🇯🇵 M11 Oho 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Takanosho 🇯🇵 M12 Myogiryu 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 M13 Endo 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 M14 Onosho 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Tomokaze 🇯🇵 M15 Onosato 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Takarafuji 🇯🇵 M16 Bushozan 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Shimazuumi 🇯🇵 M17 Aoiyama 🇧🇬 0-0

Results, Highlights and Analysis

Day 1

Results

Shimazuumi vs. Aoiyama

Bushozan vs. Onosato

Tomokaze vs. Takarafuji

Kotoshoho vs. Onosho

Churanoumi vs. Endo

Takanosho vs. Myogiryu

Tsurugisho vs. Oho

Tamawashi vs. Sadanoumi

Mitakeumi vs. Meisei

Hokuseiho vs. Hiradoumi

Ichiyamamoto vs. Asanoyama

Kinbozan vs. Shonannoumi

Ryuden vs. Nishikigi

Tobizaru vs. Shodai

Takayasu vs. Hokutofuji

Gonoyama vs. Daieisho

Kotonowaka vs. Abi

Midorifuji vs. Takakeisho

Atamofuji vs. Hoshoryu

Kirishima vs. Wakamotoharu

Terunofuji vs. Ura

Quick Analysis

Day 2

Results

Takarafuji vs. Aoiyama

Shimazuumi vs. Bushozan

Kotoshoho vs. Onosato

Tomokaze vs. Onosho

Takanosho vs. Endo

Churanoumi vs. Myogiryu

Tamawashi vs. Oho

Tsurugisho vs. Sadanoumi

Hokuseiho vs. Meisei

Mitakeumi vs. Hiradoumi

Kinbozan vs. Asanoyama

Ichiyamamoto vs. Shonannoumi

Tobizaru vs. Nishikigi

Ryuden vs. Shodai

Hokutofuji vs. Ura

Kotonowaka vs. Gonoyama

Abi vs. Daieisho

Kirishima vs. Takayasu

Atamifuji vs. Takakeisho

Midorifuji vs. Hoshoryu

Terunofuji vs. Wakamotoharu

Quick Analysis

Day 3

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 4

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 5

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 6

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 7

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 8

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 9

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 10

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 11

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 12

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 13

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 14

Results

Quick Analysis

Final Day

Results

Quick Analysis

How to watch

You can stream this tournament via the Abema TV app. Live sumo on Abema comes only with a paid subscription, which costs around $8 a month. The Abema app is entirely in Japanese with no English version. Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app. This is also entirely in Japanese with no English version. The Grand Sumo app also features unavoidable spoilers.

NHK World on YouTube may broadcast the makuuchi match-ups on a 24 hour delay.

Alternative methods to watch sumo, both live and on demand, can be found on Twitch and YouTube.

