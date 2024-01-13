Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith: Results, highlights, live play-by-play

Imago/ZUMA Wire/Joel Plummer | Artur Beterbiev poses with his world title belts., IMAGO

Artur Beterbiev (19-0-0, 19 KOs) is one of boxing’s must-see attractions, a ring-stalking aggressor and arguably the hardest puncher in boxing today. He’s deceptively skilled, too, with a huge variety to his attacking arsenal. He displays an ability to switch up his game too, as in his last win, a year ago over Anthony Yarde where he responded to adversity by tricking Yarde into the corners.

The dream opponent for him is fellow light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, but in the absence of that, Callum Smith (29-1-0, 21 KOs) is a worthwhile replacement. Having previously campaigned at super-middleweight, he’s still huge (6 foot 3, and not skinny) at light-heavy, and although his career has had its downsides (a woeful performance against Canelo Alvarez and a dodgy scorecard win against John Ryder), he’s a generally solid technician. He also has one crucial weapon – a wonderful counter left hook that regularly puts aggressive fighters on the floor. He’s nowhere near favourite and shouldn’t be, but he has chances here.

Artur Beterbiev when he fought Tavoris Cloud. | Eric Bolte / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

It should be noted, just because it’s part of the story coming in, that Eddie Hearn has been raising ‘concerns’ over an ‘atypical’ finding in one of Beterbiev’s drug tests last year, but since he didn’t actually fail said test there’s not really much to be said about it at the moment.

The undercard is topped by the exciting super-middleweight Christian Mbilli, in against Rohan Murdock. The ESPN+ prelims feature another world title fight, as Jason Moloney defends his WBO bantamweight belt against Saul Sanchez, so make sure to tune in about an hour before the main card if you want to see that.

The main card airs on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 10PM ET (3AM Sunday for Smith’s British fans), with a lengthy prelim card starting at 5:30PM (10:30 PM Saturday in Britain). You can expect the main event ringwalks around 11PM or 12AM ET, so keep an eye out here for updates on that time.

IBF, WBC and WBO world titles: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith

Super-middleweight: Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock

WBO Bantamweight title: Jason Moloney vs Saul Sanchez

Light-heavyweight: Imam Khataev vs Joaquin Murrieta Lucio

Welterweight: Christopher Guerrero vs Sergio Garcia Herrera

Light-heavyweight: Mehmet Unal vs Dragan Lepei

Women’s super-featherweight: Leila Beaudoin vs Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza

Super-middleweight: Moreno Fendero vs Victor Hugo Flores

Super-middleweight: Wilkens Mathieu vs Jose Arias Alvarez

