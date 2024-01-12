UFC headliner wants ‘no rules’ agreement

Johnny Walker waves up Anthony Smith at UFC Charlotte. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

It’s January and that means the start of a whole new year of UFC events. They’re kicking the year off with, what else, a show at the Apex in Las Vegas.

If we go back in our memory palaces, we will recall that the first contest between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker didn’t go quite the way anybody had hoped. It was back at UFC 294 this past October when Ankalaev threw an illegal knee and after the ringside physician was called in to assess Walker, he determined that the Brazilian contender wouldn’t be able to continue.

Johnny Walker calls for no rules bout with Magomed Ankalaev

Walker sounds like he’s still mad about the foul.

Johnny Walker suggests "no rules" fight if Magomed Ankalaev wants to play dirty: "I'll sign up without rules. I'm going to soccer kick, I'm going to punch him in the balls and I'm going to poke him in the eyes! I don't care." 😂 #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/UUhhxwPwoy — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 11, 2024

Ankalaev thinks Walker quit.

Magomed Ankalaev says Johnny Walker "basically dropped the fight" after eating illegal knee:



"He didn't want to fight anymore… There have been other moments where somebody got hit with a knee of that sort and continued to fight. He pretty much knew he had to get out"… pic.twitter.com/IjeYqPBzmM — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 10, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev just wants to move on from Johnny Walker

Despite a No Contest, this feels like a chance for Walker to reverse a loss, and for Ankalaev, to reaffirm a win.

In a recent interview with the UFC, Ankalaev spoke about facing Walker again and made it pretty clear that this bout isn’t something he’s so much looking forward to as it’s something he’s looking forward to putting behind him.

“It was another challenge in my career,” Ankalaev said of their first fight. “I can’t wait to finish this story on January 13th and move on.”

“I was mad, of course, but it is what it is,” he added, speaking of the stoppage. “ [I] will be more focused on (my) opponent’s positions,” he added, speaking of what he’ll look to change for this fight.

UFC Vegas 84 main card

Nicolau vs Kape is also a rematch, but one people actually want to see. The first fight resulted in a razor thin split decision loss for Kape who’s won four straight since then. For his part, Nicolau has gone 3-1 since then but he’s coming off a KO loss to Brandon Royval at UFC Kansas City back in April. The bout is expected to be a banger.

UFC legend Jim Miller faces off against journeyman Gabriel Benitez who has racked up a 7-6 record in 10 years (!) in the UFC. Miller’s 40-years-old and has 42 fights in the Octagon since joining the promotion in 2008. If all goes as expected, Miller will extend his record for most fights in the UFC and likely add to his most wins inside the promotion record too.

UFC Vegas 84 preliminary card

Andrei Arlovski is by far the biggest name on the prelims card. The former UFC heavyweight champ is 44 and somehow is still on the roster even though he pulls down six figures every time he fights and he hasn’t been a contender since Tim Sylvia was the champ. If he loses to Cortes-Acosta, Arlovski could very well find himself cut by the promotion.

