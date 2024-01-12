UFC Vegas 84: Get that money Andrei Arlovski

Listen to The MMA Vivisection Now!

Andrei Arlovski keeps on keeping on

UFC is back, baby! And by “back,” we mean back at the Apex. But, all is not lost, as the prelims are actually kind of good. That said, don’t let the featured prelim fool you, because that fight is very likely going to be bad. It’s a heavyweight fight, after all, and we know how those go when the top of the division isn’t fighting.

Andrei Arlovski fought Don’Tale Mayes on his last trip to the UFC APEX. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

We can’t hate on Andrei Arlovski, though. The man is 44 years old and is commanding six-figure purses to fight whomever they put in front of him, although lately, it’s been the likes of Cortes-Acosta, Chase Sherman, Jake Collier, Jared Vanderaa, and most recently, Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Don’Tale Mayes, both of whom defeated the Belarussian former champion.

Cortes-Acosta has been fighting similar caliber opponents, so it’s not exactly out of the realm of possibility for Arlovski to get a win, but honestly, it’s starting to look like the “Pitbull” might finally be ready for the fat lady to sing. We’ll have to see how it all pans out on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the rest of the undercard to see what we’re working with:

UFC Vegas 84 Prelim card

In case you haven’t noticed, there are some fresh faces dotting the prelims. Of those gentlemen, we think Tom Nolan and Jean Silva might be worth paying attention to. This is do or die time for Nikolas Motta who hasn’t had a very impressive run in the UFC. His opponent, Tom Nolan, is a very aggressive striker with KO power. Motta will have to dig deep if he wants to ensure his roster spot doesn’t end up in another up-and-comers hands.

Nikolas Motta is at a crossroads at UFC Vegas 84. | Diego Ribas / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Don’t forget to check out the bonus section for a great review of the UFC 296preliminary card. Make sure to tune in immediately after this weekend’s fights for breakdowns and analysis on our 6th Round Post-Fight Show.

Thank you for reading this article and listening to the podcast. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today. If you have, please share this post far and wide.

Follow us as @BloodyElbow on twitter, facebook, instagram, and at BloodyElbow.Substack.com & BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author