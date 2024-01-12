Subscribe
UFC News MMA News
0

Former UFC champion considering ‘last fight’

It looks like the end of the road for a former UFC middleweight champion.

By: Nate Wilcox | 1 hour

Chris Weidman rose from prospect to champion in near-record time, dethroning middleweight GOAT Anderson Silva in only his sixth fight in the promotion. But, following two title defenses he’s only had two wins in the Octagon and lost much of his prime to injury when he snapped his shin checking a Uriah Hall kick. Maybe it was karma since Anderson Silva suffered the same gruesome fate in his second bout with Weidman.

Weidman came back after more than two years off last August and suffered a decision loss to Brad Tavares at UFC 292 in August. Tavares sadistically targeted Weidman’s left leg with kicks throughout the bout and ultimately did fracture Weidman’s left leg.

He talked about it on his Sirius XM Fight Nation radio show: ““There was no ligament tears at all. So ACL, MCL, LCL, PCL, all those L’s that you don’t want to tear because that’s like six months to a year of recovery … What did happen to me though is, I have a fracture on my left leg. So I guess he broke my leg with one of those leg kicks … But I’m pretty sure that’s when my leg broke, fractured … Recovery-wise, it’s not bad at all. Four weeks. Four week recovery. That’s it.”

Ex-UFC champ Chris Weidman admits next fight may be his last

Weidman is now booked to face Bruno Silva on an upcoming Fight Night.

In a recent conversation with Daniel Cormier, the Serra-Longo talent admitted that his bout with the hard hitting Brazilian may very well be the last of his career.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure either [if I’d fight again],” Weidman admitted, speaking of his horrific leg break. “I’m setting myself up for the future and I wasn’t sure. I was just kind of listening to my body, trying to get healthy. Mentally and motivational wise and technique wise, I still think I’m top in the world but my body’s just taking a beating.

“This could be my last fight but I’m going to kind of make that decision throughout the training camp, see how I feel, if my body can handle a hard training camp again. It might be the last one, it might not be.”

Weidman took fight for early career nostalgia

The matchup seems pretty good for Weidman, but that’s not why he’s fighting the noted brawler.

“The reason why I took this fight pretty quickly, I didn’t even matter who it was is because it was offered and it was offered in Atlantic City,” Weidman explained. “That’s where I started my career in Atlantic City. Because at the time, MMA wasn’t legal in New York. All the New York guys had to fight in Ring of Combat in Atlantic City, Jersey. I just think it would be pretty cool to go back there where it all started and see how I feel.”

UFC Atlantic City is booked for Boardwalk Hall on March 30, 2024. In addition to Weidman vs Silva, the card will also feature a few interesting bouts. Here’s the card so far:

  • Women’s Strawweight bout: Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez
  • Middleweight bout: Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Middleweight bout: Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva
  • Featherweight bout: Connor Matthews vs. Dennis Buzukja
  • Light Heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Bantamweight bout: Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran
  • Welterweight bout: Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Sean Strickland’s new UFC 297 put-down was just bait and Mayra Bueno Silva got hooked
Mayra Bueno Silva takes the bait, responds to Sean Strickland's UFC 297 put-down
Nate Wilcox | January 12, 2024
0
UFC headliner wants ‘no rules’ agreement
UFC headliner wants 'no rules' agreement
Nate Wilcox | January 12, 2024
0
ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
Eddie Mercado | January 12, 2024
0
Read more stories