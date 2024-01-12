UFC champion Jon Jones undergoes a new surgery for an old injury

Jon Jones prepares to fight Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Hey, my guys and ghouls! We have another edition of the Injury Report, and there is a massive update regarding reigning UFC champion Jon Jones. Plus, Chris Weidman returns for another fight. Is this the final time we see the ‘All-American’ in the Octagon? Read what Weidman had to say here.

Two Birds, One Stone with Jon Jones

Jon Jones (elbow)

Jon Jones was already ‘Sittin’ on the Sidelines’ after undergoing surgery to repair a pectoral injury that forced him from a scheduled defense against Stipe Miocic. UFC CEO Dana White said Jones would get sidelined for eight months, so the earliest we could see a return would have to happen in mid-2024. While he waits, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion decided to use his time to address another injury.

On Monday, ‘Bones’ revealed via Instagram Stories that he underwent a two-hour surgery to ’shave down some bone spurs’ in his elbow.

“Back out here in California with Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache, this time instead of doing a pec repair, we are working on my left elbow,” said Jones (H/T MMA Orbit). “I’m actually about one hour off the table. We had a two-hour surgery, shaving down some bone spurs. Good news is it’s about a 10-week healing process, and I’m out for months anyways, because of this pec surgery, so I just thought I’d kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all.

“I appreciate all the support. Your boy’s back in the sling, back on this recovery journey,” continued Jones. “Still on this recovery journey. Sometimes you have to take a small step back in order to move forward, and I’m patient. I appreciate you guys support, your love and your positive energy, and I will be back. Love you all.”

Waiting for Jones is Miocic, who has had a nearly three-year hiatus since his loss to Francis Ngannou. Hopefully, nothing else causes a delay for Jones vs. Miocic because we should see some other fights happen. Like Jones vs. newly crowned UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, which has recently risen to the top of my ‘Must-See Fights’ list after their little tiff on Twitter.

🚨| Jon Jones has revealed he underwent surgery on his left elbow earlier today.



He says the recovery is around 10 weeks and got it done as he knew he was going to be out anyway so he thought he’d "kill two birds” whilst he also recovers from his torn pec.#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/6rIBymAHWy — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) January 8, 2024

Ready to Return

Chris Weidman (leg)

Chris Weidman has had some serious ups and downs since suffering one of the worst leg injuries in UFC history. Faced with multiple surgeries, a potential leg amputation and months and months of recovery, Weidman had some concerns he would never return to the Octagon. He dashed those at UFC 292, where he fought Brad Tavares this past August. The ‘All-American’ lost, and suffered another leg injury, this time a fracture.

Though the fracture was easier to deal with, it served as another reminder for Weidman that his career is coming to an end. It could after his upcoming fight with Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City, but he has yet to decide what should come next. He addressed this during a recent interview with fellow former UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure either [if I was going to continue fighting after Tavares loss],” said Weidman. “I’m setting myself up for the future, and I wasn’t sure. I was kind of listening to my body, just trying to get healthy. Mentally and motivational-wise, and technique-wise, I still think I’m top of the world – but my body’s just taking a beating.

“This could be my last fight,” continued Weidman. “I’m going to kind of make that decision throughout the training camp and see how I feel. If my body can handle a hard training camp again, and it might be the last one, it might not be.”

Checkin In’

Jamahal Hill (leg)

Though he still has a ways to go, ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is ‘coming along well’ in his recovery. If you recall, Hill underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon he suffered this past July. Now, in January, Brian Butler of SuckerPunch Entertainment has revealed that his client is hoping to return this year.

“I am not a doctor and I am not in a position to speak as to how quickly he can come back, and I think it’s a little preemptive now to put any dates on that,” said Butler in an interview with MMA Junkie. “But his goal is to come back in and around that time [of International Fight Week]. But I just don’t know. But I do know he’s working hard. He’s moved to Vegas and he’s staying there to utilize the [UFC Performance Institute] and the services there with the outstanding team there that is helping him recover.”

Butler also revealed that since Hill never technically lost his championship — he vacated it to avoid stalling the division — he would receive an immediate opportunity against the current champion. Right now, that is Alex Pereira, who is currently teasing a defense at UFC 300 in April. Should he get through that and ’Sweet Dreams’ is indeed ready in June, the UFC should schedule Pereira vs. Hill without hesitation.

Israel Adesanya (unspecified)

After a little hiatus following his loss to Sean Strickland in September, Israel Adesanya is already gearing up for a return — but he has to recover from an injury. What injury? Well, your guess is as good as ours because, in an interview with CombatTV, Adesanya stayed mum on whatever he was dealing with.

“We’re good, we’re good,” said Adesanya. “For me, the difference is, a lot of people, when they get hurt in the game, they like to [say], ‘Ah, I’ve got this injury and I’m going to take this long to recover and whatnot.’ I’m like, ‘Why are you telling them?’ A smart coach who knows that injury exists will try to use it against you. I never like to let the enemy know what my next moves are. But, so far, I’m recovering very well and I’m on track.”

Adesanya also said he would return to training toward the end of next month.

UFChanges

Nate Maness, Kiefer Crosbie and William Gomis (unspecified)

Now for some changes in the upcoming UFC schedule, starting with UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov in February. Three fighters — Nate Maness, Kiefer Crosbie and William Gomes — were removed from their respective fights due to unspecified injuries. Replacements were found for two of these fights to remain on the line-up, as Charles Johnson agreed to fill in for Maness against Azat Maksum (rep. by Matthew Wells and Nolan King of MMA Junkie) and Pete Rodriguez was tapped as a replacement for Crosbie against Themba Gorimbo (rep. by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania).

Gomis vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan was canceled, but the latter has received a new fight against Hyder Amil at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer (rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland).

Amir Albazi (neck)

Amir Albazi requires surgery for a neck injury, so his fight against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City was canceled. According to Albazi, the injury was affecting his spinal cord.

“I’m out of the fight against Moreno 24th of February,” posted Albazi. “I have been dealing with a serious neck injury the past weeks. After some scans the UFC doctors decided to pull me out of the fight immediately. I want to apologize to the fans and the UFC. I will be back Inshallah.”

Moreno is now facing a familiar foe in Brandon Royval, who he defeated via first-round TKO at UFC 255 more than two years ago.

This wont stop me and i will come back stronger, I promise. Alhamdulilah for the good and bad 🤲🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/aeaON5HKBj — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) January 12, 2024

Eye See

Errol Spence Jr. (eye)

Is Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. II canceled? No, but it appears as though it is in jeopardy after Spence Jr. underwent a recent cataract surgery. On Monday, the ‘Truth’ shared a video of himself via Instagram Stories leaving the hospital with his right eye bandaged.

Spence Jr. said the surgery was ‘due,’ especially since he had ’s—t covering my eye’ (H/T Complex Sports) during his highly anticipated fight with Crawford. He lost via ninth-round TKO. Though he activated his rematch clause, a rematch has yet to get scheduled. And after this surgery, it may not.

Guess we have to wait and see what happens here.

Errol Spence Jr. had cataract surgery on his eye today which he says was overdue.



“Why you think I got hit with so many jabs n hooks. Still a great performance by bro.”



(via: errolspencejr IG) pic.twitter.com/HDi1SwyP0P — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 8, 2024

