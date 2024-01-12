Sean Strickland’s new UFC 297 put-down was just bait and Mayra Bueno Silva got hooked

Sean Strickland before UFC 293. | DEAN LEWINS / AAP, IMAGO

Sean Strickland said a silly thing, shocker

UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland epitomizes the TKO era star: he talks constantly via his own platforms and says all kinds of crazy stuff. Now that he’s champ he has even more opportunities to get press with cheap soundbites. The access yuppies are lapping it up for controversial clickbait headlines.

As our own Stephie Haynes wrote earlier this week: “Public disputes with welterweight contender Ian Garry and middleweight rival Dricus Du Plessis have left many thinking that Strickland is a bully who can dish it out but can’t take it.”

Strickland is currently booked to defend his UFC middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis in a fight that we assume will take place inside the Octagon. The fight is scheduled for UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada. The co-main event for that fight is Marya Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington for the vacant UFC bantamweight title.

When talking up his fight on Instagram, Strickland fired off a statement that he hoped would garner attention (negative, positive, who cares?), which took aim at Bueno Silva and Pennington.

“Well Canada time to bring you all some freedom,” wrote the UFC’s king troll. “Didn’t want to fight in Jan or In Canada but was asked to help a couple ladies do their job… and they call me sexist.”

Talk about how being called sexist is what matters to him, so he can wield the word ‘wokeism’ like a trophy and a cudgel. Express that Strickland’s buffoonery is painfully transparent and, like Covington, something he does to stay visible, earn attention, and grease the wheels at the UFC.

Oh no, something actually took him seriously

Marya Bueno Silva didn’t like what Sean Strickland had to say about her fight and decided to fire back with a statement of her own.

“Look, on paper, my fight with Raquel is not a good fight,” she said during an ESPN interview “But on paper, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis is a good fight? No. Sean talks too much. He thinks he is a big star. But he is not a big star. I believe my fight and Sean’s fight, one helps the other.

“On paper, two bad fights for fans. But when we enter the Octagon, I do a good fight and Du Plessis does good fights, too. I don’t watch good fights from Sean Strickland. I don’t remember a good fight.”

Bueno Silva has a pretty solid response but I wonder if she considered the alternative: not talking about Strickland’s stupid bull****. Or maybe it was ESPN interviewer Marc Raimondi pushing the conversation in that direction so he would have an excuse to get Strickland in the headline. It’s what I would have done. ; )

UFC 297 is just around the corner

If you like watching bad fights (like our MMA Depressed-Us boys) you won’t have long to wait. UFC 297 is on January 20. Aside from Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis and Raquel Pennington vs. Marya Bueno Silva, there’s also Neil Magny vs. Mike Mallott and Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evolev.

Are these bad fights? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author