ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Check out the results for tonight's ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek live mma and Muay Thai fight card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 1 hour

Join us as we cover ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek, which is happening this Friday (January 12th), from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE’s first fight card of 2024 has got five MMA matches, three Muay Thai bouts, and one lone kickboxing contest. Headlining the card will be two venomous submission artists going at it when the 13-1 Shamil Gasanov meets the 9-3-1 Oh Ho Taek. The start time for this ONE Fight Night 18 fight card is set for 8:00 pm ET.

Both of our main event fighters are trying to bounce back from getting finished in their last respective matches of 2023. The Russian got caught in a kneebar by grappling guru Garry Tonon, and the South Korean was quickly KO’d by Akbar Abdullaev. Both of these fighters known for their finishing skills on the canvas, and typically that ends up being a standup battle, but I expect Gasanov to force the issue when it comes to taking the fight down to the floor.

Before that, the co-main event of the evening will be a Muay Thai match between Suablack Tor Pran49 and Stefan Korodi. The Thai has knocked out all-four of his ONE Friday Fights opponents, and is now making his official ONE debut. Suablack’s opponent Irish opposition, Korodi, is also fighting on a ONE card for the very first time, and brings with him a stellar record of 27-4-1.

ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek takes place on January 12th, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET.

ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek Full fight card results

Main card

Prelims

Live streams

ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek can be live streamed on Prime Video in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

