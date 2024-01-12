Goodbye Derek Schott (aka Punisher Bass), we’ll miss you UPDATED again

An illustration of Derek Schott (right) and Victor Rodriguez (left) by Chris Rini.

We received some horrible news today.

Derek Schott, aka Punisher Bass, suffered a massive heart attack over the weekend and is currently in a coma. He is brain dead and the life support will be turned off soon. He is donating his liver and kidneys to people in need.

Derek has been a moderator at Bloody Elbow for over 11 years. He’s been a dedicated, loyal and vital member of the team and will be missed dearly.

Derek was our front-line moderator and handled many of the bans, warnings and other unpleasant tasks that come with managing a community of this size.

This made him a lightning rod for criticism and attacks from trolls and other bad actors but he always stood tall in the pocket and took the hits as they came, his only concern being to protect the site and the community he loved.

We will miss him very much.

Below are messages from Derek’s family, the BE staff and moderator team, sharing their memories of Derek and thoughts about his passing.

UPDATE: There’s a political aspect to this as well scroll to the bottom of the post to see Derek’s final tweets. We’ve also added a note from his mother and put it just after the line break.

Mama Bass: I’m so deeply touched by all the beautiful tributes to Derek. It’s comforting to learn how he affected people’s lives and that he was held in such high regard by so many. These wonderful remembrances have made me cry buckets, but they’re helping to heal the gigantic hole in my heart.

I truly appreciate every person who has taken the time to share a story, or offer condolences to help us through the most terrible thing my daughter and I will ever endure. To all of them, thank you from the bottom of my heart.



Sister Bass: He genuinely enjoyed working with the Bloody Elbow team, & he was passionate about helping you realize the vision you have for your company. And it always made him happy to play a part in the sport he enjoyed so much.

This situation is a horrible, tragic, untimely & unfair ending to a beautiful human being, and I’m not going to pretend like it’s anything else. There’s no silver lining here. It sucks. But for the time he did have, Bloody Elbow & its community played a part of something in his life that (ultimately) always made him truly happy.

Bilal: This came as a massive shock to both me and the rest of the mod staff. I still cannot wrap my head around it.

Derek always put in so much more than the rest of us, always being the first to moderate a thread and giving us advice when we needed it. He loved this site and its community. Just the other day he was talking about how excited he was for the return of the BE drive-in.

That’s not to mention more personal interactions, such as talking about racing or cars with us.

I’m really going to miss him a lot.

Audrey: Derek was a secret sweetheart. A tough outer but once you got past his defenses he was one of the most loyal people I’ve known. He did everything for the people he cared about. BE will be lesser without him, but so will I. I cannot believe he’s gone – we’ve just spoken a few days ago. Sometimes he seemed angrier than he was, but he’d always reach out to make sure things were good. He showed his love through actions, like getting up early to make Thanksgiving food or building a fancy cat tree for his sister.

He took us “new” mods under his wings and shared all his secrets. He was incredibly dedicated to Bloody Elbow and was currently working on a new TUF recap. Derek was the mastermind behind BECW, face reveals and movie night. Derek also had a burning hatred for certain fighters (cough Nate Diaz) that made it very fun to tease him. He was the surly old man of the team, hardly ever joining in on our fun and games. I will miss him very much.

Ben: I’m shocked. It’s hard to really express my thoughts on this. Derek and I have known each other dating back into the early 2010’s. From talking shit in the comments, to bonding over our mutual enjoyment of the insanity that was TUF (god damn those recaps with him were fun to put together), it feels very wrong knowing he’s just…gone. Joining the mod squad with him led to some serious shenanigans behind the scenes.

He was a dedicated, kind, and good man. The world was better with him in it. There’s that quote about judging someone by the enemies they made, well judging by the haters he acquired, I’d say that’s an indication of Derek’s qualities as a person. A good heart, a good man.

Derek, I hope there is something out there, because if there is a heaven, you’ll have VIP entry. I’m going to raise a toast to your memory tonight. Bourbon, neat of course. I’ll miss you, rest easy. Punishment Bane forever.

Anton: I honestly still don’t even know how to process any of this, but I just know — and as everyone has already mentioned — that Derek has been as passionate about Bloody Elbow and the work we all do as anyone in the history of the site. He contributed a ton and I’ve always had really good interactions with him. His unbridled enthusiasm always reminded me of my start with BE all those years ago, and it’s been a mindset that I’ve always admired and tried to still emulate from him, as it is so easy to be jaded with everything happening in the world nowadays. I really wish I told him that though.

Stephie: Derek was a brusque guy on the exterior, but once you got to know him…well, to know him is to love him. I’ve never met anyone as passionate and dedicated to Bloody Elbow not named Nate Wilcox. Derek was out here wrangling the riff raff, engaging the posts that had no comments and sometimes, sharing bits and pieces of his life at home with Mama Bass and the family.

I’m going to miss all our chats about DC’s Legends of Tomorrow or Doom Patrol. I’ll miss his random appearances on my Twitter threads, but most of all, I’ll miss seeing how excited he was to be able to write for us. The joy he had in finally being able to make what he considered the ultimate contribution to Blood Elbow was something to behold. And he was a damned good writer too.

Someone above said that if there is a place beyond this mortal coil, Derek was a shoe-in for the Pearly Gates. I 100% agree. Whether it was the selfless way he dedicated huge chunks of time to us here or the way he always took care of whatever Mama Bass needed, he was the salt of the Earth. I’m rooting for you to defy the odds, Big Man. I’m not much on prayers but I’m reciting every one I know for you right now.

Zane: It’s absolutely unfathomable to me that anyone should be taken so suddenly from this earth, let alone someone we’ve all known so well. Derek was unfaltering in his sense of morality and duty. If he felt like something was right or just, he would stand steadfast in his belief that the rest of the world should see it too. If it was between his will and the world, you could bet that the world would back down first. He brought that same passion to the way he treated those close to him as well. Always there to help, always quick with support and kind words, and always willing to lend a hand. The Bloody Elbow staff chat was filled with stories of his kindness and generosity toward friends and family, often with descriptions of him spending far too many hours to make sure something got done for someone he cared about. That kind of energy is always needed, and we will miss it.

Evan: I’m still fairly new around here so it’s not my place to say what kind of person Derek was, as I only had a few online exchanges with him. However, I was a commenter long before I was a contributor so I’m well aware of the power the mighty Punisher Bass wielded within the confines of the BE comment section. He had a sharp tongue, a sharper wit, and was never afraid to say it like it is. All the best to his family during this difficult time.

Victor: You never want to be in a position to do this. My man was only 39 years old. And there’s only one word that comes to my mind about him: pure. His anger was pure. He was angry at the right things, for the right reasons. Derek hated bullies. He hated abusers, he hated thieves and liars. He was bullied himself, and had dealt with unpleasantness in life. And it just so happens this game is full of them.

His anger was pure when it came to the various people that would jump in comments and ruin the community with toxicity or disregard for civility, because he cared about the community itself. People defending perpetrators of domestic violence? He was there to keep them in check. Racists? His anger at them was incandescent.

Pure. His desire to learn was pure. He was a little shy about asking for advice, so when he reached out, he was so appreciative. You couldn’t ever say no to the guy. He just always wanted to do more, to be more. Derek wasn’t trying to get everyone to like him, but rather a guy that went out of his way to ensure that he wasn’t stepping on anyone’s toes. He was a pure gentleman. Polite, kind, considerate. A man that loved his mother immensely, and never stopped tinkering with various gadgets, devices, and chores around his home. Tinkering with cars. Lawn mowers, everything he could fix, he’d try.

And that ultimately says a lot about a guy. Trying to patch so many things up, and trying to work through pain. He always had some project. Always thinking, always giving some effort in some way. And yet he was so full of love. His manners? Pure. It wasn’t an act. The guy really was that kind. His generosity and willingness to help? Pure. He was that guy. Always offering to assist in any way he could. I have him to thank for getting me into Doom Patrol, badgering me to watch that show until I finally did and found a new all-time fave to my list. Hell, he even offered to give me his digital code.

He wanted to write for the longest time. He finally got his chance. Now he’s just… gone. And more than anything I’m just angry. He didn’t deserve this, man. And I’m sad. I lost a friend that became a writing buddy, a big lug that had no ill intent. But his sense of joy… that was always pure. I suppose we’ll always have that. We saw the best of him and in him. We were fortunate to have him and to call him a friend. And while I’ll never have the chance to swing back some scotch and have some St Louis BBQ with him now, I suppose I’ll have to make do with having some on my own and toast to him.

I don’t know exactly what he’d have wanted. Best guess is he’d probably want something involving a bit of whisky and some dirty jokes. Some fight footage and some well-cooked pork. Hugs and good vibes all around. So we’re left with that. Thank you for being our friend, Derek. Thank you for being you. Glad we had you around, even if only for a while. We love you, man. Rest easy.

Tim: Derek’s presence at Bloody Elbow was so large and constant that his absence will be missed for as long as we remain online. He will never be replaced. He was the heart and soul of the site, someone who loved this place, our community and our team with every fibre of his being.

His passion for life, and what he loved, is what I will take from my relationship with him. I’ve never been brave enough to put my heart on my sleeve to the level he would. But I think, if I tried, that would be a good thing.

Derek was never shy about expressing himself and was not afraid of being judged for revealing himself and his inner world. Or he was and he did it anyway. Either way, he will inspire me to do the same.

This is a horribly short end to a man who had so much more to give. I am happy that, in the last few months, he was really enjoying what he was doing at BE and thrilled with writing his TUF recap series alongside Victor. I know he was also very happy with how our site had evolved over these last very difficult twelve months. His final message to me was one that expressed joy over how the comment section was starting to fell like ‘the good ol’ days’ where people spun off onto random tangents and spent a day talking to each other about something they loved, which had nothing to do with MMA.

That’s Derek for you, someone who took pleasure in folks sharing their passions and finding something common in this chaotic, and often fractious, world.

I’ll miss you and I’m sorry I didn’t get to know you better, even if that would have made today so much harder.

Dayne: My first memories of Derek were long before I began writing for the website. I can’t say what year exactly, but it was the early 2010’s when both of us were merely frequenters of the site. Derek was much more active on the comment boards than I was, making him someone who stood out at the time. He was loud and brash in his commentary, but not in an obnoxious manner. I rarely directly engaged with him – I’ve always been selective with my engagement – but it was pleasant back and forths… which can be a rarity for those who know anything about comment and/or message boards.

I remember when Bloody Elbow let it be known they were looking for a mod for the comments many years ago. Both of us volunteered, but it was Derek who got the position. I can’t say the wrong decision was made. Derek was committed to the role from the first day to the last, a time period that lasted for about a decade. Even as he earned more responsibilities with the site, he never took a step back from the mod position. I’ve known people who clamored for a promotion after two weeks on the job because they were already sick of their job. That never happened with Derek. The man loved Bloody Elbow like no one else.

I can’t say I knew him well enough to comment on much beyond that. There’s various reasons for why that would be, but I’ll just say it’s on me. Regardless, it will be weird knowing Derek is no longer patrolling the comments section. I can’t remember when he wasn’t there. May God bless and comfort his family and friends and may he rest in peace. I’ll be happy to talk fights with him further on the other side.

Mehul: It’s been 24 hours since I heard the news and I still cannot process it. He had said he was sick but had tested negative for COVID and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this would happen.

My first interaction with Bass (you’ll be a fish forever in our memories, my friend, not a guitar) was him crapping on Joss Whedon, of all people. He was proven right, in hindsight. He had an uncanny knack for correctly predicting a lot of things, MMA and non-MMA. How many people predicted Bisping would knock out Rockhold in the first round and become world champ? He was passionate about MMA, Bloody Elbow, cars, cooking, and of course, his family – so many fond stories of Mama Bass and Sister Bass, both of whom he very clearly loved so so much, and would do anything for.

He was a gentle giant, willing to be the bad cop when it came to BE moderation, often deflecting heat from us, but at the same time, liking nothing more than cooking and caring for his family. He showed us junior mods the ropes when we first became mods, which was very fitting because all of us at some point had received an official warning from him. He was a dedicated staff member; no spam or duplicate account had a chance in hell on his watch. He was also a very engaging and entertaining writer, as anyone can tell from his retro TUF recaps. He would show pictures of the food he had cooked, they always looked wonderful, and I will forever regret not tasting or eating anything he prepared.

He was too shy to partake in some of the more colourful discussions we would have in our Slack channel, but he would try. As brusque as he could be on first glance, he was a sweetheart when you got to know him, opinions on the Diaz brothers notwithstanding. Always there to listen to our rants, to nerd out about pro wrestling with me, to fight with me over cricket v. baseball, to swap stories of family and festivals and holidays, he was a constant, warm, welcome presence, always brightening up the Slack when he would pop in.

I can’t believe he is no longer with us. I know he is in heaven, reunited with his beloved dogs, whom he doted on, watching episodes of Supergirl, including ones made solely for those who pass the pearly gates, drinking that piss in water some people call Bud Light, watching reruns of The Ultimate Fighter, hoping Stipe can do the impossible and win yet another world title. I will drink some Bourbon in your honour. I know you would appreciate it, and I know you would also snarkily tell me that you need 5 of those just to get slightly buzzed.

I can’t believe he is gone. I do not want to say goodbye. This sucks. How do you do a heartfelt tribute when your heart is broken?

All my wishes to Mama Bass and Sister Bass. I know he would have asked us to take care of them first and not cry for him. Just the man he was. He will be missed.

Alejandro: I only just found out and this is devastating.

I met Derek a long while ago, back in Old BE, and got to know him well over time. I remember that we didn’t exactly start on the right foot but we ended up getting close anyways. He could have a bit of a temper at times but he was never cruel, much less mean. He was a good man with a good heart, at times crotchety but always, always sweet. Even if there had been disagreements in the past, none felt at all significant to me as the years went by — everything significant that I’m reminded about at this terrible time is that he was a plain good dude. He loved to complain about shitty movies but did love (some) B-movies, he once offered to gift me the Fallout collection from steam when he found out I didn’t have it, he also came up with fun events for old BE with the drive thru and we got to watch some sweet movies, he also never truly liked the Diaz bros. He was a fellow man of culture and appreciated the work of one Jade Bryce (I think that might have been why we even started chatting), he liked talking about cars and Le Mons challenge. He could also be funny and silly and was a good sport, his humor veered towards the absurd and I appreciated him for it. He could also recommend some sweet movies too.

To the Schott family: your son was good. He was kind and he was good. He did good. And he was also very fun to chat with about everything and nothing. But above all, Derek was decent and wanted people around him to be treated decently. He was truly, truly kind. He often spoke of his love for his mom (whom we referred to as Mama Bass) and his sister (Sister Bass). I am truly sorry for your loss.

Tim Burke: I feel like I’ve known Derek forever.

He was a solid commenter long before he came on staff as a moderator, and we’d BS in the comments or on Twitter a ton. He did his job very well, and always seemed to love doing it. He was a good dude

with a good sense of humour.



Condolences to his family and friends. Tragic.

Mookie Alexander: This is so devastating to read. I’m glad that being a part of the Bloody Elbow family meant so much to him, and it’s gut-wrenching to know he’s no longer with us. From behind the scenes during my time at BE I can attest to how engaged Derek was with the staff and with his work as a moderator.

We already miss you, Derek. You’ve left this Earth far too soon.

UPDATE: Derek was passionate about his politics so I feel no conflict about sharing his final tweets. This country needs Medicare for all yesterday.

It's a very sad day. I think that Punisher Bass's last Twitter exchange, while morbid, is worth remembering. Every human being deserves unrestricted medical care. https://t.co/RSPgogBLJG pic.twitter.com/0qI9gBRv77 — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) January 9, 2024

Please add your memories of Derek in the comments.

Derek’s obituary has been posted and is here:

Derek Schott, 39, of Belleville, IL, born February 26, 1984, in Belleville, IL, passed into rest Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL. Derek was a beautiful force of nature. His dedication to everyone he ever loved was only surpassed by the joy he took in caring for them. Under his imposing stature, there was a heart and soul of solid gold. He would upend his world for a stranger in need just as fast as he would his own mother. If you were within his purview, you knew you were going to be safe. Words cannot be attempted when it comes to his innate selflessness. Derek was an internet security architect. He loved to create complex machines out of household items. He was passionate about building cars (both life-sized & scale model) and building computers. He adored and doted on all animals. He was a hardcore aficionado of modifying musical instruments. He was a wicked self-taught bass player since the age of 16. He was also a published writer. Just to name a few other things that brought him joy. If you never got to know him, you truly missed out. He was amazing. He is loved by many, and we will all desperately miss him, forever. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, James R. Schott; and his companion and best friend in the entire world, Ariel. He is survived by his mother, Pamela, nee Leahy, Schott; his sister, Jennifer (Ken) Schott; a brother, Justin Kettle; two uncles, Michael (Pam) Leahy and Patrick (Terry) Leahy; an aunt, Linda Bagsby; a nephew, Eli; special friends, Mary Harris, Kara Lowery and Krysti Connelly, Patricia Faith, and Nathan Wilcox; along with the entire Bloody Elbow family. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

