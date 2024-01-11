UFC Vegas 84: This again?

Johnny Walker | Leandro Bernardes / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2 preview

After an entire month away, the UFC is back to the old grindstone, and trust me, the Apex is the old grindstone these days. And what do we get for all these long nights we waited for your return? A rematch nobody ever asked for that a whole bunch of people seem to not care much about.

If we go back in our memory palaces, we will recall that the first contest between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker didn’t go quite the way anybody had hoped. It was back at UFC 294 this past October when Ankalaev threw an illegal knee and after the ringside physician was called in to assess Walker, he determined that the Brazilian contender wouldn’t be able to continue.

At the time, Johnny, along with a lot of fans and media, felt the stoppage wasn’t warranted but who knew that the rematch would end up being the first main event of 2024. The fight is between two ranked opponents. It’s important in the pantheon of light heavyweight fights, at least.

But nobody was clamoring to see this bout. The UFC could have moseyed on along and never bothered and it’s doubtful anyone would be the wiser.

UFC Vegas 84 main card

There are other worthwhile fights on the UFC Vegas 84 card, and there are six ranked fighters, so perhaps we’re being a little harsh. Let’s take a look at the main card:

Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape is also a rematch, although a much more welcome one. Their first fight ended in a split decision and plenty of time has gone by for both men to have gained a wealth of experience. With the excitement factor both bring to the table, it’s hard to imagine this fight being anything other than exciting.

And at the age of 40, New Jersey native Jim Miller is still winning after 42 fights inside the UFC octagon. He holds the record for most fights and most wins inside the promotion. He’s the grizzled veteran that they send the fresh talent to, and more often than not, they get sorted out with 4oz of leather.

