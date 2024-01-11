ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Preview

ONE Championship returns to Thailand for its first event of 2024, ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek this Friday. After suffering his first professional loss to Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja, Shamil Gasanov spent the rest of 2023 recuperating from the knee injury he sustained in that fight. Now recovered, the Russian has every intention of getting a rematch with Tonon, but his current focus is Oh Ho Taek, who he appreciates for accepting a fight against him when others declined.

“My opponent is a true warrior! A lot of fighters rejected my challenge,” said Gasanov in an interview with Ben Coate of ONE. “Only this guy stepped up to the plate, and I’m incredibly grateful for his willingness to face me.

“He’s a well-rounded fighter with a combination of striking, grappling, and submission skills. He didn’t have the chance to showcase his full arsenal against Akbar in their 40-second bout. However, his previous fights have revealed his ability to rise to the challenge.”

As Gasanov mentioned, Taek recently suffered a loss at ONE Fight Night 8 to Akbar Abdullaev. Though he faces a tough test in his return, the ‘Spider’ says he is ready for anything against Gasanov, including his ground game.

“Although I’m an all-rounder, in this match I want to see who’s better at grappling, which is Gasanov’s strength,” said Taek to Jay Furness of ONE. “I’ll want to take it to the ground once my body warms up, and I’d like to see who’s better there. I’ll persistently grapple to see who’s better until the end.”

ONE Fight Night 18 full fight card

Main card

Shamil Gasanov 🇷🇺 vs. Oh Ho Taek 🇰🇷; featherweight

Suablack Tor.Pran49 🇹🇭 vs. Istvan Stefan Korodi 🇮🇪; bantamweight (Muay Thai)

Kwon Won-il 🇰🇷 vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg 🇲🇳; bantamweight

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong 🇹🇭 vs. Shakir Al-Tekreeti 🇮🇶; lightweight (Muay Thai)

Artem Belakh 🇷🇺 vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu 🇲🇳; bantamweight

Liam Nolan 🇬🇧 vs. Ali Aliev 🇷🇺; lightweight (Muay Thai)

Kang Ji Won 🇰🇷 vs. Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif 🇳🇱; heavyweight

Beybulat Isaev 🇷🇺 vs. Yuri Farcas 🇷🇴; light heavyweight (Kickboxing)

Mark Abelardo 🇳🇿 vs. Ibrahim Dauev 🇷🇺; bantamweight

ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Taek goes down on Fri., Jan. 12, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

