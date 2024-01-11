Drug test party? 2 UFC fighters share how they ended up ‘drunk’ with USADA collectors

UFC fighters got unintentionally drunk with USADA collectors. | ANP, IMAGO

UFC’s USADA era has come to a close, and to commemorate the end of the partnership, a few fighters have shared their most memorable drug testing stories and visits from the anti-doping agency.

Two fighters shared how their drug test collection turned into a bit of a party, as they spent a lot of time with the collectors drinking a lot of alcohol.

Former UFC contender “bonded” with USADA collectors after awkward moment

Former top 10 UFC flyweight Louis Smolka spoke to Nick Baldwin, revealing how he couldn’t pee when a USADA officer tried to collect a sample from him. He also says the awkward interaction made him have a special bond together.

“He was with me all day. And they have to watch you the whole time. So the dude watched me take a s—t. He tried to make it not awkward, but it’s still weird. I locked eyes with him and then I grunted. I was like, ‘Alright, we’ve bonded now, we’ve shared something.’

“I made him go with me to get beer to try to make me piss. We tried everything. I tried drinking water, that wasn’t doing it. I tried caffeine, that didn’t do it. I tried eating, that didn’t do it. So I was like, ‘Alright, I want him to leave me alone. I guess I’m not gonna do anything else today.’ We walked across the street to the store and I got a 12 pack,” Smolka shared. “I was like, ‘So, what’s up, buddy, are we drinking now?’ I started making friends with him.”

Louis Smolka had fun in Hawaii with his USADA collector. | Diego Ribas / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC heavyweight got drunk during USADA drug test

It wasn’t just Smolka that drank alcohol during his drug test, as former UFC heavyweight Adam Milstead also shared a hilarious story about unintentionally getting hammered with two USADA collectors.

Milstead shared that after peeing on a cup, he set it down on top of the toilet tank only for it to slide off and spill his pee sample everywhere. The USADA officer had to get a sample that very day, so they were forced to spend a lot of time together as they waited for him to be able to pee again.

“We sat down at my kitchen table, and for the next hour, I proceeded to drink a lot of water,” Milstead shared. “I was like, ‘Hey, man, I know you guys have been here for an hour, but I don’t feel anything. Look, I have a way that I could probably pee really quickly. And it’s gonna involve me drinking alcohol.’ He was like, ‘I mean, I guess?’ I said, ‘Are you sure that’s OK? Because I will drink beer right now and then we can get this done in 30 minutes.’ He was like, ‘Alright, well, fine.’

“So I went into the fridge and the only thing I had was a heavy IPA. Dogfish Head IPA beer. One of my favorites, but they’re heavy. So we sat down and we had a little party. We were just sitting at my kitchen table after work, before my training, and I was drinking beer. About an hour went by – so this is two hours now that they’d been there – and I looked over and I had four of those bottles finished, sitting beside me. I was like, ‘Huh, OK. I drank a lot.’

“Sure enough, it hit. I was like, ‘Ooh, yeah, I’m ready, let’s go pee.’ I got up, and as soon as I got up, I realized I was drunk. I got drunk with USADA. And I was like, ‘Uh oh.’ I spilled my pee sample when I was sober and now I was drunk. I was just thinking in the back of my head, ‘About 50% of this sample is gonna be beer.’ I talked to the guy and he said, ‘That’s alright. We just need a sample.’

“I pissed in a cup, it was straight clear, and I didn’t put it down this time. I stood there, screwed the lid on, handed it to him, he grabbed it, put the label on, we signed it, and it was good to go,” he said. “The guy said, ‘For as long as I do this, I guarantee I will not forget about this.'”

Adam Milstead during his UFC bout in 2018. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Milstead said he also missed evening training because he got way too drunk than intended, and had a hangover in the morning.

There are more interesting drug testing stories in The Score‘s full story. USADA’s relationship with the UFC imploded in part due to a disagreement about Conor McGregor. They have since been replaced by Drug Free Sport International to start 2024, with UFC able to tweak more of the rules to their liking.

