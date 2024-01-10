WTF – Sensational Muay Thai fight highlights, wild Judo knockout

Muay Thai featured at a Thai cultural exhibition

Greetings, kids. As you know, it’s a rough week around these parts. So we’re keeping it sweet and simple again this week with some great observational items and highlights. And Muay Thai. We’ve got a lot of Muay Thai this week.

Muay Thai demigod Kiatoneway

We’re starting off with another treat from Muay Thai Scholar on YouTube. This week, he’s got a lovely set of videos of the one and only former Rajadamnern and Lumpinee champion Kiatoneway. This first video focuses on his misdirection, technique and tendencies to get opponents off their game and start implementing his offense. But his defense was incredibly impressive as well.

But this second one is special as well, because it showcases his defense to a greater degree. Most impressive is how his fight IQ helped him get a lead early in the fight and extend it by shutting opponents down. The man didn’t coast, he kept attacking and showcasing all of his Muay Thai skills during the process.

This one’s my favorite. Check out all the dodges and weaves this man pulled off. It almost shouldn’t be possible or real. But he pulls these off flawlessly like a real life Steve Fox, except in Muay Thai.

Judo intensity

This collection from YouTube user Top Judokas has some fascinating highlights. As the title notes, there’s a knockout involved – just not the way you might expect in Judo competition.

The knockout in question isn’t a slam, but rather an errant collar grip attempt that was basically a punch. That ended up dropping the poor guy on the other end of it pretty bad.

Here’s the original angle, because you know your boy got you covered.

But there’s so much more to this. Some excellent throws, as well as some lovely submission attempts. Some of the reversals and defensive moves really shine in this one. Be sure to check out the whole thing.

Back to Colombia

Colombia really is a land of marvels. We’ve covered Esgrima (or just simply grima in some circles) here before, and we’ve got a bit more to show. It’s Colombian machete fighting at its core, except here it’s aided by a short staff. Lovingly shot and edited, it’s a brief look at a lost art being kept alive as an element of folklore.

Sheedi, baby

Teddy Sheedi is one of the most fun guys to include in these features. Nobody’s having a blast out there like he is. While he doesn’t deliver some of his more vicious slams in this video, he continues to show a lot of craft and skill amid some goofy antics. Teddy’s featured in two bouts for this one.

Le Banner forever

Jerome Le Banner was a K-1 menace, a knockout artist that delivered some of the most brilliant and intense moments of his era. Here’s a look at some of his most famous knockout moments in some of his biggest fights. A true king.

The Story So Far,

Man, this is pure genius. In anticipation of the surefire hit Tekken 8, Bandai Namco have recruited veteran actor Brian Cox to provide a recap of the main triumvirate around which the franchise has been built. And frankly, this is a feel-good moment for longtime fans, as well as a bold and smart choice.

Who else to detail this story of patricide, revenge and dynastic jousting than the man that played Logan Roy? Cox is a master actor with gravitas coming off a run of one of the best and most acclaimed shows on television, which allows him to ingratiate himself to audiences young and old. You can tell he had fun with this one, playing it straight to a point where even the most absurd elements are delivered and seem more grounded than they should.

Just don’t tell him about the alien samurai, the Italian sorcerer exorcist, or the panda. Actually, he might love the panda. You all should.

Anyway, that’s all we’ve got for the week. Hug your loved ones, and let them know they’re loved. Let them know how much, while you’re at it. And pour one out for our homie Derek. We sure as hell are gonna miss him. And remember – you might think you can fight, but there are many guys like you all over the world.

