UFC star Israel Adesanya tells court a conviction would destroy his career

Israel Adesanya receives discharge over drink-driving

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya was in court this week appearing over an arrest for drink-driving. Adesanya was arrested in Auckland last August after he was subjected to an alcohol breath test at an inner-city testing checkpoint. Arresting officers noted that Adesanya had shown signs of drinking and that he admitted to drinking two cocktails with friends (per Stuff).

Adesanya’s blood alcohol reading showed 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit in New Zealand is 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood. Adesanya’s reading meant he was eligible for the harshest penalty possible, up to three months in prison and a fine of up to $4,500 NZD.

Adesanya escaped a harsh punishment for this offence, though. Judge Peter Winter showed leniency to Adesanya, citing a relatively low blood alcohol reading and that he believed Adesanya, who had plead guilty, had taken full responsibility for his actions. Judge Winter also claimed that Adesanya was a positive role model for New Zealand and that this played a role in his sentencing.

“You’ve bought credit on the country… I accept that in all other respects, you are an exemplary citizen,” said Judge Winter.

Adesanya’s legal team may have also swayed the judge. They argued that a conviction would have been disastrous for their client’s career.

Israel Adesanya’s lawyer Karl Trotter laid out before the court a number of reasons why they believed a conviction for drunk-driving would have been a disaster for Adesanya’s career as a mixed-martial-artist.

“The adverse consequences, should me client be convicted, are monumental,” Trotter claimed. When listing reasons why the conviction would affect Adesanya’s career, Trotter cited the risk that Adesanya would not be able to enter Canada if he were a convicted criminal.

Trotter also said that Adesanya’s sponsorship deals would be in jeopardy if the court decided to convict him. To demonstrate this Adesanya’s managers showed the court contracts that showed that Adesanya was liable to pay back half of what he had earned through some sponsors if the deal was cancelled due to behaviour issues.

Police and prosecution officials argued against these claims, calling Trotter’s assertions speculative.

After he was let off the hook (with a six month driving ban, mandatory charitable donation and enrolment in a social program), Adesanya thanked the court and expressed contrition.

“I am disappointed with my decision to drive,” said Adesanya. “It was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behaviour is acceptable.”

Adesanya remains on hiatus from MMA

After running up a 20-0 record in MMA and earning the UFC middleweight title, Israel Adesanya suffered his first loss in the sport in 2021 when he unsuccessfully challenged Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title.

He then defended his middleweight title three times, versus Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. He lost the belt in 2022 to longtime nemesis Alex Perreira, suffering his first and only TKO loss in MMA.

Adesanya reclaimed his title with a KO win over Pereira the following year. Adesanya then lost the belt in his next fight, losing a unanimous decision against Sean Strickland in September at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

After losing to Strickland, in a fight where Adesanya looked unusually tepid, The Last Stylebender announced he would be taking a break from the sport.

