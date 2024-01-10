Boxing ref Tony Weeks at center of controversy after quick stoppage in Ortiz vs Lawson

Tony Weeks | osnapix, IMAGO

A quick stoppage in Ortiz vs Lawson boxing bout

It’s never a good weekend as a boxing referee when your name is trending during a fight. For Tony Weeks, Saturday night’s Golden Boy boxing match in Las Vegas featuring Vergil Ortiz vs. Fredrick Lawson may turn out to be his Waterloo.

Despite a layoff of over a year, Ortiz was considered the A-side in his match-up against Lawson. As video from the fight shows, Ortiz was having little trouble with his opponent. Then came an early stoppage from the referee.

The fans started raining boos. The fighters were frustrated. The announcers were displeased. Why did Tony Weeks stop the boxing match at the point he did? What did he see that the rest of us didn’t?

Dan Canobbio of CompuBox wondered if Mr. Weeks’ judgment may have been permanently altered by past contests.

“The [David] Morrell fight against [Aidos] Yerbossynuly, I think, ruined him because Yerbossynuly went into the coma. Listen, we’re all humans, right? It’s a human sport. Refereeing in any sport is humans until they replace them with robots. So, if you’re Tony Weeks and you watch a fighter get beat into a coma, that’s going to take a toll on you mentally. “Maybe he shouldn’t be reffing anymore, working because of that. That’s fine. If he came out and said, you know what, that fight really messed me up mentally, I think we would all be sympathetic towards that. But if you’re going to go back into the ring and now it’s going to effect your work and you’re going to stop fights early because of what happened in that Yerbossynuly fight, then you’re just not fit for the job any more.” Less than 24 hours after Mr. Weeks stopped the Vergil Ortiz/Fredrick Lawson fight early in the first round, we apparently got our answer — from a Facebook post allegedly written by Mr. Weeks (and allegedly deleted shortly after publishing). That Facebook post would prove to be a proverbial detonation of a bomb in the laps of the Nevada Athletic Commission and Golden Boy Promotions.

Blowing the whistle on brain damage?

Mr. Canobbio, who earlier commented on why he thought Mr. Weeks stopped Saturday’s fight in Las Vegas early, published a screenshot that he attributed to the referee’s Facebook account.

We should note that although Mr. Canobbio is a respected professional boxing insider, there has not been any independent verification that Mr. Weeks indeed posted that statement to Facebook.

If he did indeed post that statement on Facebook, Tony Weeks dropped a massive grenade in the lap of the Nevada Athletic Commission and its Executive Director, Jeff Mullen with that paragraph.

On Monday, the Nevada Athletic Commission issued the following statement:

NEVADA STATE ATHLETIC COMMISSION – January 8, 2024, Statement On January 6, 2024, a contest was held between Vergil Ortiz and Fredrick Lawson in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Contest was under the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The health and safety of the unarmed combatants that compete in the State are paramount to the Commission. All contestants in the event were subject to full medical examinations and were cleared by medical experts to compete without restrictions. The Commission and its Executive Director will continue its ongoing practice of reviewing its official’s performance during and after an event.

Legally and factually speaking, that single paragraph from Mr. Week’s alleged Facebook post is such a loaded statement that it requires a significant review — not only of the factual claims but of the tens of questions that it naturally raises for further public discussion.

We will break this statement down by focusing on five main concerns it raises.

Brain or no brainer? MRIs and MRAs

Most people reading this know what an MRI is. MRAs, which are often done at the same time as an MRI, look for situations like aneurysms.

According to Nevada’s licensing form for combatants, both an MRI & MRA are required. There’s a specific checklist of requirements that must be met on the MRA exam.

As described to me by a veteran fight doctor, a radiologist will take a look at an MRA and either give a thumbs up, a thumbs down, or ask for a second opinion to review the examination results. A second look does not automatically mean a positive result because there are various factors at play. A patient’s head could move during the exam. The head is off-centered during imaging. Things of that nature.

The Facebook post attributed to Mr. Weeks claims that there were three scans done but never actually defines the specific medical test(s) in question. Given the potential medical complications involved, it doesn’t sound plausible that a boxer underwent three angiographies.

What could have happened? The scenario we raised up above. There was hypothetically one test performed, perhaps two, and those scans could have been reviewed by multiple radiologists and/or doctors. Kevin Iole is reporting that Mr. Lawson was “fit to fight” and did not have an aneurysm.

Which leads us to a second explosive claim.

The Facebook post implies that Fredrick Lawson (the Facebook post refers only to “him” but includes a photo of Ortiz vs Lawson) was examined by two doctors, with the second doctor issuing medical clearance.

In response to inquiries regarding the Facebook post, Golden Boy Promotions issued the following statement:

“Fredrick Lawson was cleared by a Nevada State Athletic Commission sanctioned doctor to fight on Saturday night. All other questions should be referred to NSAC.”

Curiously, the statement does not mention the name of the Nevada doctor who cleared Mr. Lawson nor does the statement address the Facebook post claims that there were allegedly two doctors who examined Mr. Lawson.

Alan Dawson at ProBoxTV published an article on Monday that presented this version of events:

“On Wednesday,” the source said, “Lawson took an MRI test but it was inconclusive. Couldn’t tell if it was good or bad.” At no point though, at this time, was there any mention of an aneurysm — merely that this specific test was “inconclusive,” the source said. The source added that the next move was to conduct a CT Scan which would provide a better indication if anything was good or bad, rather than inconclusive. This test on Friday, the source said, “showed nothing wrong.” The source continued: “The neurosurgeon signed off on it, and so did the doctor.”

Based on Nevada’s licensing requirements plus information from Mr. Dawson’s ProBoxTV article, there’s an interesting scenario presented.

Nevada requires an MRI + MRA. If the MRA is inconclusive, then a CT scan (CTA) with an iodine contrast would absolutely sound plausible. A radiologist and a doctor could review the test results from the three examinations and approve the medicals for the fighter to obtain clearance. Three tests, two doctors as the Facebook post in question had claimed?

Bloody Elbow reached out to Mr. Lawson via Golden Boy and will update the story if we receive a statement.

The impact of the Facebook post was immediately felt, as it quickly became a topic of discussion in boxing circles on social media. The obvious question on everyone’s mind: How would a fight referee supposedly know about the MRI and MRA testing results of a fighter whose bout they are working?

Who’s the gossip?

Having extensive networking experience in attempting to extract information from athletic commission licensees and employees in the past, allow me to indulge you with a peek behind the curtain.

When I saw the Facebook post, my first immediate thought was who would engage in the gossip mill and play the game of telephone. More importantly, why?

As I highlighted earlier in this article, Mr. Canobbio of CompuBox made an interesting observation about Mr. Weeks in regards to why he would be motivated to stop a fight early. Given what he has previously witnessed in the ring, health & safety would obviously be paramount issues for this high-profile referee.

It’s not good practice to read too deeply into someone’s motives. One individual’s motivations can be entirely different than what most people’s motivations would have been in similar circumstances.

Some boxing writers online have been pontificating that Mr. Weeks was allegedly posting what he did on Facebook to save his career by somehow throwing other people under the bus. But what if that wasn’t the motive here?

We have reached out to Mr. Weeks for comment but have received no response. We will add Mr. Weeks’ response to the story if/when we receive it.

Whatever the motive may have been for the Facebook post, the question is how would a referee obtain such information or make such a factual claim?

If I was the Executive Director of such an athletic commission, I would immediately consider three possible sources of information: the cornermen, the doctors, and the athletic inspectors.

Let’s start with the ring seconds.

Everyone gossips, especially in boxing.

Would a ring second have a competitive — or compassionate — motivation for tipping off a famous referee like Mr. Weeks that something wasn’t medically kosher and to keep an eye out for Mr. Lawson not adequately defending himself?

Let’s move then towards the doctors.

Why would a doctor risk their medical license by revealing MRI or MRA brain scan information to Mr. Weeks? On the other hand, Mr. Weeks is a veteran official and obviously he would have allies trying to watch his back.

The last thing a colleague would want to see is a referee get caught blindsided in a TV bout, especially if that doctor is at the show in a working or non-working capacity.

I could be persuaded by this theory, but I’m leaning towards no here.

What about the athletic inspectors?

In a state like California, the lead athletic inspector for a show reviews medicals for all the fighters and ensures that everything looks legitimate. No falsifying of medicals, no forgeries, no obvious misrepresentations.

With the athletic inspectors hanging around members of the front office and the medical professionals on site, it’s not hard to hypothetically envision a scenario where an athletic inspector hears something questionable or controversial about a fighter’s medicals and that inspector tips off the referee to be on the lookout.

Did a Nevada athletic inspector reveal MRI and MRA information to Mr. Weeks? We don’t know. We can’t ascertain how Mr. Weeks supposedly obtained such information.

What I do know is that this Facebook post attributed to Mr. Weeks now opens the door for Executive Director Jeff Mullen to conduct a state investigation.

Given the alleged disclosure of medical information on Fredrick Lawson, you can be assured that Mr. Mullen will have all the resources at his disposal to find out what the truth of this situation is.

The NAC has direct access to the Attorney General’s office. Would the AG obtain subpoena power to access phone and text records of all athletic commission licensees?

Licensees having to lawyer up because of a Facebook post sounds ridiculous until you realize that some individuals may end up having to pay real money for a legal retainer.

Why play the role of hero?

Amidst the allegations raised by the Facebook post attributed to Mr. Weeks, one simple question: thou doth protest too much?

If you’re a referee and you suspect that a fighter in a main event bout you are officiating has an aneurysm, why wouldn’t you just quit and resign in protest?

I’ll offer an Occam’s Razor scenario for such a hypothetical. If you were an official in a past bout with a tragic outcome, wouldn’t you want to have a redemption arc? Wouldn’t you want to prove to yourself that you are the most qualified to ensure a fighter’s safety and not let a situation get out of hand after a previous tragedy happened on your watch?

I’m not justifying any of the alleged behavior by Mr. Weeks. I’m rationalizing what would be a very difficult and conflicting scenario that ensures a painful moment of cognitive dissonance. Being a main event boxing referee means that you have the lives of combatants at stake. A God complex, an inferiority complex, label it however you want. If you were a high-profile referee and you, correctly or incorrectly, were under the assumption that one of the combatants had a serious medical issue and nobody was listening to you or echoing your same concerns about that fighter, would you take things into your own hands?

Even if you are trying to do the right thing or execute some sort of redemption arc, what you wouldn’t — and shouldn’t — do is go on Facebook and publicize the fact that a fighter you are concerned about has some sort of medical injury, especially an issue with their brain.

HIPAA disclosure etiquette

If you think this sounds dramatic, consider what the ramifications are for a major athletic commission like Nevada having a licensed fighter’s medical information go public. Fighters generally waive HIPAA disclosure protections directly to athletic commissions but that same information isn’t available to the general public via a records request. It’s protected. Should the veracity or authenticity of the Facebook post attributed to Mr. Weeks be proven to be real, watch out for potential lawsuits (editor’s note: there is currently no evidence that Mr. Weeks has violated any laws at this time but if the Facebook post is confirmed to have come from him that may be a different matter).

Because the Nevada Athletic Commission has turned into a self-financing operation that is not automatically attached to the state’s general budget, it means that any sort of legal bills incurred from services conducted by the Attorney General’s office can hurt in a big way. A lawsuit from Mr. Lawson against the state of Nevada and Mr. Weeks could absolutely result in big legal bills if a settlement isn’t quickly reached and covered by insurance.

I can’t imagine a scenario where the Nevada Athletic Commission isn’t forced into some sort of closed session meeting to address what their scope of liability may (or may not) be for a licensee supposedly disclosing a fighter’s medical information. Even if such a licensee is legally considered an independent contractor, they are intermittently acting as a representative of a state agency in a contest that is publicly regulated.

What about retaliation from the state?

If Mr. Weeks was worried about losing his job because he was voicing his concerns about a fighter having a brain aneurysm, the last place in the world to address such a concern is on social media.

Since most referees for most athletic commissions are considered licensees, they are independent contractors. Independent contractors don’t have the same legal protections as state employees.

A person can represent the state as an agent, like referees do, while also being an independent contractor. I don’t know how many times I’ve heard the vaunted phrase “you work at the pleasure of the commission.”

It’s entirely possible that Mr. Weeks may not have done anything wrong and this all may come to nothing. If Mr. Weeks was worried about retaliation, he should have made his claims in a state forum and whatever punishment received, (if any) — directly or indirectly through a retaliatory pattern of behavior — could be taken to court for adjudication.

A SLAPP in the face

Given everything we have reviewed here regarding a single paragraph in a Facebook post attributed to Mr. Weeks, you would think that it would be obvious that no licensee of any athletic commission should disclose a fighter’s medical status — especially a brain injury — on Facebook.

If Mr. Weeks had addressed the Nevada Athletic Commission in a meeting regarding this matter and had requested for a closed session on the agenda, his concerns would be legally protected speech. Any speech produced in conjunction with a law enforcement or administrative investigation is protected speech. Meaning if you try to sue someone for filing a public complaint against you, that would be considered a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.

Nevada is one of the best locations in America for having what’s called an anti-SLAPP motion to strike. Both on procedural and substantive grounds, a resident has solid legal protection in fending off a defamation or invasion of privacy claim as long as the speech in question is conducted in a governmental fashion such as a public forum.

What’s not a very good application of an anti-SLAPP motion to strike is disclosing someone’s medical information on Facebook — even if the subject matter is deemed worthy of public interest.

If the Facebook post attributed to Mr. Weeks is true, isn’t he is a whistleblower? Not necessarily. To be afforded whistleblower protections, a very detailed set of administrative guidelines must be followed.

I could write an essay about this topic, but long story short: it’s my opinion that Mr. Weeks would have some protection within the confines of an athletic commission meeting but would not have the same level of protection for a social media post.

From a legal standpoint, disclosing a fighter’s medical history on Facebook is dangerous. From an ethical standpoint, it’s completely counterproductive and now a whole lot of people within the Nevada Athletic Commission orbit find themselves under a real microscope.

