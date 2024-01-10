Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith: Live streams, fight card, start time

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith fight poster | Credit: Top Rank Boxing YouTube channel

Preview

For his next challenge, reigning IBF, WBC and WBO light heavyweight title holder Artur Beterbiev faces Callum Smith this Saturday. After getting though Anthony Yarde in a 2023 ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate this past January, Beterbiev was scheduled to defend against Smith in July. However, that fight would get postponed after Beterbiev required emergency surgery due to an infection in his jaw.

Now healthy, the 38-year-old hopes to get his twentieth consecutive win, which could lead to a potential fight with fellow champion, Dmitry Bivol. Up first, though, is Smith, and he has set quite a goal for himself ahead of the Beterbiev fight.

“He’s a very good fighter, his record speaks for itself, but he’s not invincible, he can be hit and he can be hurt, we’ve seen that,” said Smith to Nick Parkinson of ESPN. “I believe he can be hurt and he can be put over. I know I can put him over and we have worked on that, I believe I can finish Artur Beterbiev.

“I don’t watch him thinking I can’t beat him. I believe the best version of me can beat him and I believe the timing is right on my side. We don’t know if he’s aging yet, but I just know that I’m in with a big puncher and because of that he keeps me more switched on.”

Smith has not fought since a fourth-round KO of Mathieu Bauderlique. Prior to that, ‘Mundo’ returned to the win column with a second-round KO against Lenin Castillo.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith full fight card

Main Card

Artur Beterbiev (19-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Callum Smith (29-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight

Jason Moloney (26-2) 🇦🇺 vs. Saul Sanchez (20-2) 🇺🇸; bantamweight

Undercard

Christian Mbilli (25-0) 🇫🇷 vs. Rohan Murdock (27-2) 🇦🇺; super middleweight

Imam Khataev (5-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Joaquin Murrieta Lucio (11-12-3) 🇲🇽; light heavyweight

Christopher Guerrero (9-0) 🇨🇦 vs. Sergio Garcia Herrera (7-3) 🇲🇽; welterweight

Mehmet Unal (7-0) 🇹🇷 vs. Dragan Lepei (22-7-2) 🇷🇴; light heavyweight

Leila Beaudoin (10-1) 🇨🇦 vs. Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza (4-4-3) 🇲🇽; junior lightweight

Moreno Fendero (3-0) 🇫🇷 vs. Victor Hugo Flores (7-2) 🇲🇽; super middleweight

Wilkens Mathieu (5-0) 🇨🇦 vs. TBA; super middleweight

ARTUR BETERBIEV celebrates after defeating Joe Smith, Jr. by 2nd round TKO in a WBO IBF WBC Light Heavyweight championship bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. | Joel Plummer / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith goes down on Sat., Jan. 13, live from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. The undercard starts at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Beterbiev vs. Smith are expected around 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith here.

Live streams

The undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month. The main card also airs on ESPN+, but is also available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

